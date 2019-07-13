BASTILLE DAY: The World Cultural Center is hosting a traditional Bastille Day picnic at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Wilson Park.
Attendees should bring a dish to share.
Plates, glasses, cutlery, napkins, water and a decorated cake will be furnished by organizers.
The picnic features games for all.
• • •
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Library will hold a book sale on the lower level of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 26-27.
Choose from a wide variety of nonfiction, children’s adult fiction and young adult books, as well as audio books, music CDs and DVDs.
Adult paperbacks start at $1 and hardcovers start at $2.
Children’s and young adult paperbacks start at 25 cents and hardcovers start at 50 cents.
The first day will feature a music CD bag sale. The bag sale continues on Saturday with the addition of books. Bags will be provided for the bag sale.
For more information, call 715-839-5004 or send an email to librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Seven area high school graduates pursuing a career in a health care-related field at a technical college or four-year university have received scholarships from the Dove Healthcare Community Foundation.
The 2019 scholarship recipients are Mitchell Gordon of Barron, Emilee Schultz of Bloomer, Paige Marshall of Chippewa Falls, Carter Wood and Cienna Haller of Eau Claire, Kaylie Mayer of Osseo and Jasmine Mlejnek of Rice Lake.
Applicants were required to complete an essay about why they chose a career in health care, educational and career goals, influential persons or events, opportunities they had to work or observe their chosen career field, as well as how the scholarship would affect their future education.
For more information about the Dove Healthcare Community Foundation, visit dovehealthcarefoundation.org or call 715-552-0460.
• • •
ELECTED: Katie Wachowiak of Fountain City has been elected to the executive board for the Carthage Activities Board at Carthage College in Kenosha.
The Carthage Activities Board is a campus organization responsible for planning fun and entertaining campus events.
The organization is run by students and for students.
