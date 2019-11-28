SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is holding three classes in December:
• Security Health Plan Medicare Advantage & Supplement Plans, 10 a.m. Wednesday: This presentation will teach you the options offered by Security Health Plan during the 2019 Annual Election Period. This is for those already on a Medica Cost Plan and those who are interested and would like to learn more information. Class is free.
• Medicare and Your Options, 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday: Confused about Medicare? Looking for the peace of mind a Medicare Supplement Insurance policy can provide? Learn about the different parts of Medicare and what your options are. Class is free.
• Line Dance Practice, noon to 1:15 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 5-26: Practice the dances taught in the Beginning Line Dance Class. Class fee is $2 for members and $3 for nonmembers.
For more information, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
• • •
THANKSGIVING DINNER DRIVE: The Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club conducted its fourth annual Thanksgiving Dinner Drive this week to put a traditional Thanksgiving meal on the table of local families in need.
After providing a meal to 19 families in its inaugural event in 2016 and 34 families last year, the club has expanded its efforts to help 72 families in 2019.
In June, the Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club partnered with the Leader-Telegram and PESI to host Taste of the Valley for the fourth time at Phoenix Park.
As a benefactor of this fundraising event, the Rotary Club aimed to provide hunger assistance in the Chippewa Valley.
The Thanksgiving Dinner Drive is the largest recipient of those fundraising dollars.
“Food insecurity is unfortunately a daily issue for many in our community and families are not able to celebrate the holiday with a traditional Thanksgiving dinner,” club president Kevin Everard said.
Club members gathered Tuesday to assemble the meals for the families. Deliveries took place that evening and Wednesday morning.
Meals included turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, cranberries, rolls and pie.
• • •
FILM AND THE CONSTITUTION: Eric Kasper and Quentin Vieregge, faculty members at UW-Eau Claire and UW-Eau Claire-Barron County, respectively, will discuss their recent book, “The United States Constitution in Film: Part of Our National Culture,” Thursday, Dec. 5, during UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” event.
The presentation will be from noon to 1 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus.
Kasper and Vieregge will examine movie portrayals of various constitutional rights and powers, illuminating how these films have tried to engage the document and teach the viewer something about it.
They will also expose myths where they exist in films, ultimately comparing these films to what the Constitution says and how the U.S. Supreme Court has interpreted it.
Kasper is an associate professor of political science at UW-Eau Claire, where he also serves as director of the Center for Constitutional Studies. He teaches courses in constitutional law, political theory, mock trial and American politics and has published on various subjects, particularly the U.S. Constitution.
Vieregge is an associate professor of English at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County. He teaches first-year composition, advanced composition, business writing, literature and film courses.
Vieregge has published in the areas of rhetoric and composition as well as popular culture.
Feel free to bring your lunch while you listen to the speakers.
For more information about “Thursdays at the U,” contact Linda Tollefsfud at tollefla@uwec.edu or 715-788-6216.
• • •
CHRISTMAS FAIR: The 20th Annual Fall Creek Community Christmas Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the Fall Creek Fire Department on U.S. 12 on the east side of the village.
The fair is coordinated by the women of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and the Fall Creek First Responders. Many churches, community organizations and individuals bring items for sale.
Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day.
Coffee, cinnamon rolls and bars will be available for purchase beginning at 9 a.m.
Lunch will be served starting at 10:30 a.m. Choices include a taco bar, hot beef sandwiches, chili dogs, scalloped potatoes and homemade pie.
At the nearly 70 vendor tables, shoppers will find homemade cookies and breads and ethnic Christmas items such as lefse, sandbakkels and krumkake.
Other items for sale include jewelry, soaps and candles, hand knit and embroidered items, kitchen supplies, honey, hand-crafted wooden items, decorations and books.
Santa will make an appearance in mid morning.
Music will be provided by the Fall Creek High School choir.
Weather permitting, there will be horse-drawn wagon rides.
For more information, call 715-877-2485 or send an email to karenwright99w@gmail.com.
From staff reports