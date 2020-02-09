ASK A SCIENTIST: Larry Lutwick, a physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and a professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine, will present “Epidemics in a Connected World” at 7 p.m. Thursday to open the spring “Ask a Scientist” series at the Acoustic Café, 505 S. Barstow St.
The event is free.
Lutwick will highlight the diverse ways in which infectious disease outbreaks are caused. He also will focus on worldwide and local outbreaks in the past and present, including multi-drug-resistant bacterial infections, the new SARS-like coronavirus outbreak in Asia and infections that have emerged or recurred in Wisconsin.
The “Ask a Scientist” series, a partnership between the UW-Eau Claire biology department and the education committee of Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, is aimed at bringing a better understanding of scientific findings to the public in ways that can be understood by all.
• • •
ASTRONOMY: The UW-River Falls physics department begins its spring season of free public observatory viewings and astronomy talks on Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the Centennial Science Hall at Sixth Street and East Cascade Avenue.
Following a talk, a faculty member or student will staff each telescope and be available to answer questions at each session. All observatory viewings are dependent on a clear sky. Call 715-425-3560 after 6 p.m. to verify that the sky is clear enough for viewing.
Because the dome is unheated and the observation deck is outside, visitors should dress for the weather.
Sessions this semester are:
• Tuesday, Feb. 18, 8 p.m., “Betelgeuse Dimming: Ready to Supernova?” presented by physics professor Eileen Korenic.
• Wednesday, March 19, 8 p.m., “The Oldest Material on Earth: 7-Billion-Year-Old Stardust” presented by Korenic.
• Wednesday, April 29, 8 p.m., “Megaconstellations of Satellites: How Many is Too Many?” presented by Korenic.
• • •
WINNING AT WINTER: L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., presents “Winning at Winter,” a free program from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the Eau Claire Room on the library’s lower level.
Learn how some of our furry friends survive northern Wisconsin winters, along with tips and tricks to help you be more comfortable and safe outdoors during cold weather.
”Winning at Winter” is presented by Ruth Forsgren, a graduate of UW-Stevens Point in environmental education and naturalist at Beaver Creek Reserve for the past 28 years.
This program is co-sponsored by Beaver Creek Reserve and Wintermission Eau Claire, a grant-based initiative to make it easier for people of all ages and backgrounds to connect with one another, visit public spaces and be active in winter.
Wintermission Eau Claire is also partnering with the library and Altoona Public Library to provide snowshoes, ice fishing and Kubb kits that can be checked out for free with a library card.
You will also be able to check out sleds, hockey equipment, snowshoes and other winter recreation items at Pinehurst Park.
For more information, call 715-839-5004 or send an email to librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
From staff reports