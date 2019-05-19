HOUSE HISTORY: May is Historic Preservation Month and the Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park will host a program exploring tools, techniques and resources available to learn more about the history of a house and all the people who called it home.
Greg Kocken, UW-Eau Claire archivist, will present “House-Story: Learn How to Research the History of a House,” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The free public program, sponsored by both the Historic Preservation Foundation and the Eau Claire Landmarks Commission, will provide expert insight and hands-on opportunities for historic homes enthusiasts and homeowners interested in discovering the stories of homes in the Eau Claire area.
Copes of the Eau Claire Landmarks Commission publication, “Eau Claire Landmarks,” will be available for purchase at the museum store.
Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information, contact Angela Allred at 715-834-7871 or by email at a.allred@cvmuseum.com.
• • •
LEGACY LUNCHEON: Five people will be honored — two posthumously — at the 18th Annual Children’s Legacy Luncheon on Thursday, May 30, at The Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave.
The honoree reception is from 11 to 11:30 a.m. The lunch and program is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The luncheon honors people who have made important and lasting contributions on behalf of children in the Chippewa Valley.
Tickets are $40 and are available at childrensmuseumec.com.
Proceeds from the event will support the Play Forever Endowment Fund of the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire.
The honorees are:
• Gayle Flaig, an early learning advocate and early childhood programs administrator for Regis Catholic Schools.
• Tom Leuck, a special needs child advocate and founder of Special Kids Day Inc.
• Christine Stratton, an education consultant, retired superintendent of the Menomonie school district and founding member of the Women’s Giving Circle of Dunn County.
• Lee and Mary Markquart will be recognized posthumously. They were business leaders, members of the Society of Founders for the Eau Claire Community Foundation and served on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
• • •
GOLDEN APPLE AWARDS: The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation recently hosted its fourth annual Golden Apple Awards banquet.
One educator from each of the 20 schools in the Eau Claire Area School District received the award.
Honorees were selected by their peers.
Each honoree received $500 for classroom use, and each school also received $500 for its Fund for Today, which supports students’ greatest needs. These awards were sponsored by Chippewa Valley businesses.
Following are the award recipients, their schools and their business sponsors:
• Betsy Lindholm, Associate II, Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School, Mayo Clinic Health System.
• Dustin Hayes, special education teacher, DeLong Middle School, C&M Homebuilders and Real Estate.
• Heidi Hebert, Title I resource teacher, Flynn Elementary School, Marshfield Clinic & Security Health Plan.
• Tricia Kwick, special education aide, Lakeshore Elementary School, Sylvan Learning.
• Michelle Richards, general school assistant, Locust Lane Elementary School, UW-Eau Claire College of Education and Human Sciences.
• Meg Nord, library media specialist, Longfellow Elementary School, Kristo Orthodontic Specialists.
• Susan Pisani, third grade teacher, Manz Elementary School, Indianhead Foodservice Distributor.
• Brad Chapman, physical education teacher, Meadowview Elementary School, Student Transit.
• Patty Zwiefelhofer, mathematics teacher, Memorial High School, McDonald’s Courtesy Corporation.
• Nevada Franz, competency component teacher, McKinley Charter School, Xcel Energy.
• Paulette Sampson, literacy coach and reading specialist, North High School, Royal Credit Union.
• Lynn Christianson, administrative assistant, Northstar Middle School, Wipfli.
• Heather Bauer, third grade teacher, Northwoods Elementary School, McDonough Manufacturing Co.
• Nicole Salter, early childhood teacher, Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center, Trust Point Inc.
• Lindsey Anderson, special education teacher, Putnam Heights Elementary School, Marshfield Clinic & Security Health Plan.
• Lisa Pomazal, special education teacher, Robbins Elementary School, Ken Vance Motors.
• Jeannie Miller, third grade teacher, Roosevelt Elementary School, Charter Bank.
• Rachel Schank, second grade teacher, Sam Davey Elementary School, Marine Credit Union.
• Julie Becker, second grade teacher, Sherman Elementary School, Market & Johnson.
• Johna Stern, art teacher, South Middle School, Northwestern Bank.
• • •
INITIATED: Thelma Ritzinger of Eau Claire has been initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Ritzinger was initiated at UW-River Falls.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Six area students are among the first group of winners in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
More than 1,000 high school seniors have won corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards financed by about 160 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.
Corporate sponsors provide National Merit Scholarships for finalists who are children of their employees, residents of communities the company serves, or those who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wishes to encourage.
Most of these awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends ranging from $500 to $10,000 per year.
Following are the area recipients and their scholarships:
• Simon Larson, Eau Claire Memorial High School, National Merit Mead Witter Foundation Scholarship.
• Mark Pepperl, Eau Claire Memorial High School, National Merit Mead Witter Foundation Scholarship.
• Anna Arthur, Hudson High School, National Merit 3M Scholarship.
• Jessica Schwartz, Menomonie High School, National Merit Mead Witter Foundation Scholarship.
• James Woodward, Menomonie High School, National Merit Mead Witter Foundation Scholarship.
• Niko Zoller, River Falls High School, National Merit 3M Scholarship.
From staff reports