GREAT LAKES DIVING: John Janzen, one of the region’s most experienced technical divers, will share stories of some of his favorite Great Lakes dives during a community presentation Thursday in Rice Lake.
Janzen will present “Unsalted and Shark Free: Diving in the Great Lakes,” as part of UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” series.
The talk will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus.
Janzen is a rebreather, technical diver, instructor and videographer.
He is credited with seven first descents on many of the deepest shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, including the SS Senator at a depth of 430 feet.
Janzen has dived and filmed for National Geographic, NOAA, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Michigan State Police, U.S. Coast Guard, Wisconsin Historical Society, the History Channel, the National Museum of the Great Lakes and PBS.
Janzen holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and is a certified machinist. He is currently working for Sierra Nevada Aerospace as a senior engineer and propellant chemist.
Attendees are welcome to eat their lunch while they listen to Janzen.
For more information about “Thursdays at the U,” contact Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu or call 715-788-6216.
• • •
SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., will hold three classes in March:
• Memory and Imagination Creative Writing, 12:30 to 2 p.m. Mondays, March 9-30: This class will explore writing from memories and also using memories in imaginative ways. Use images as building blocks. Part of the classes will be telling and creating images and stories aloud. Participants will also do some writing during a session. Class fee is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.
• Candle Making Class, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10: Make a candle using soy wax and a container. Materials will be provided. Bring a favorite container to the class. Class fee is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.
• ABCDs of Medicare, 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11: This class provides a foundational understanding of the four elements of Medicare: Part A-Hospital, Part B-Medical, Part C-Medicare Advantage and Part D-Prescription. Information will be provided on initial enrollment and additional enrollment periods pertaining to Part C options. Class is free.
For more information, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: Samantha Deno of Hammond has been awarded a $500 scholarship from National Mutual Benefit Insurance, Menomonie Branch No. 927.
National Mutual Benefit’s home office is located in Madison.
Deno is attending UW-La Crosse to major in pre-law.
• • •
AWARD: Barb Larrabee has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for February at UW-Stout.
Larrabee, of Menomonie, is the business manager for Stout Online and Graduate School. She has worked at UW-Stout for 14 years.
Interim Chancellor Patrick Guilfoile presented Larrabee with a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate a university staff member who demonstrates a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 14th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
From staff reports