GENEALOGY: The Genealogical Research Society of Eau Claire will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
A short business meeting will be followed with a program by JoAnn Parks from Cadott, who is a retired geographical information systems project manager for Applied Data Consultants.
She will present “Mapping the Family Tree,” a personal story of her search for the past and how she used maps to help understand family stories.
Parks will talk about both the Norwegian and Czech sides of her family and also touch on DNA.
The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 715-874-6678 or visit grsec.org.
• • •
HARVEST OF TALENTS: A Ladysmith event center that is all decked out for the holidays will host a fundraiser Saturday, with proceeds going to needy families in Rusk County.
Local nonprofit group Harvest of Talents will hold its annual Christmas Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Worden Avenue Exchange, 310 Worden Ave. East.
An expansive collection of antiques, memorabilia and holiday decorations will be on display at the event that will raise money for charity.
Harvest of Talents members have handcrafted and donated items for sale such as wreaths, Christmas balls, porch pots, gnomes, hats, mittens and other items.
Proceeds from craft sales and $5 voluntary donations requested from attendees will go toward Harvest of Talents’ mission of supporting Rusk County residents who have encountered a crisis or disaster.
Free refreshments at the event will be provided by Hope Lutheran Church.
• • •
TOY DRIVE: Royal Credit Union’s 22 offices located in western Wisconsin and the Twin Cities metro area worked together to bring in more than 600 toys to benefit families in need this holiday season.
RCU partners with The Salvation Army for its annual “Giving Never Melts Away” toy drive.
This year the credit union collected new and unwrapped toys from Nov. 1-30.
The Salvation Army distributes the toys to children of families in need within the communities RCU serves.
“I am grateful to work for a company that gives back as much as Royal does,” said Sarah Jaeger, RCU’s community engagement coordinator.
“Being able to see our members and team members bringing in toys to help the community is rewarding for us at Royal because making a difference in the lives around us is a vital part of who we are.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: Kaitlyn Gynnild of Eau Claire was recently honored with the SCO Honors Endowed Scholarship at Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tenn.
The award recognizes a student with a competitive GPA, Optometry Admission Test score, and demonstrated leadership and service.
The scholarship comes with a $40,000 monetary award to support the recipient’s optometric education.
Gynnild is a graduate of the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Each year, Southern College of Optometry recognizes its most outstanding students with scholarships to help defray the costs of their optometric education.
This year the college awarded those students about $250,000 for the pursuit of their Doctor of Optometry degrees.
From staff reports