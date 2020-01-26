YOUTH ROTARS: The Eau Claire Noon Rotary Club honored six area high school seniors for January:
• Memorial High School: Kathryn Becker, daughter of Christopher and Judy Becker.
Becker played tennis for four years and was selected to be a team alternate for the WIAA state tournament. She is also a member of the Link Crew.
She is an active member of the National Honor Society and has volunteered at various organizations including the Eau Claire Marathon, L.E. Phillips Career Development Center, Eau Claire Children’s Museum and The Community Table.
Becker has hosted blood drives through the National Honor Society and is an active blood donor.
She is a lifeguard, is CPR and First Aid trained, and has taught swimming lessons to local youth.
Becker plans to attend UW-Madison to major in biology and go on to pursue a career in the medical field.
• Memorial High School: Jeremiah Becker, son of Dave and Peggy Becker.
Becker is a member of the cross country and track and field teams.
He is a member of the National Honor Society and is an active member of his church’s youth group.
Becker plans on attending the Air Force Academy or Purdue University. He plans to major in aeronautical engineering.
• North High School: Harper Dilley, daughter of Keith and Julie Dilley.
Dilley ran cross country, where she received the Top Dog Award. She was also varsity basketball team captain and was a state qualifier in track and field.
Dilley is a Key Club member, Student Council representative, Odyssey of the Mind member and Link Crew leader. She is on the Honor Roll and is involved with the Husky Life-Leadership Program.
Dilley plans to attend UW-Madison to major in political science. She plans to go on and study law.
• North High School: Sarah Arellano, daughter of Jose Luis and Lilia Arellano.
Arellano participates in band, where she was named co-vice president of the Wind Ensemble. She also participates in forensics, where she was co-captain of the team, Link Crew and the National Honor Society.
She was involved in Girl Scouts and taught swimming lessons. She is a member of the competition dance team at Infinity Dance Center and took a master class taught by Anthony LaGuardia, a Broadway dancer.
Arellano was named WQOW’s Student of the Month and received the Rosalind Franklin Award for Great Women in Biology and the Outstanding Freshman and Sophomore English Student Award.
Arellano has volunteered for Family Promise, Feed My People Food Bank, Sherman Elementary School and the Turkey Trot.
Arellano has applied at 11 different colleges and plans to major in neuroscience with a minor in French or political science. She then plans to attend medical school to work as a psychiatrist.
• Regis High School: Brent Martin, son of Sheri and Scott Martin.
Martin has been on Student Council for three years and is president this year.
He also participates in forensics, German Club, mentoring and the National Honor Society. He was a four-year varsity member of the tennis team.
Martin plans to study nursing at Marquette University or UW-Milwaukee to become an emergency room or flight nurse.
• Altoona High School: Trevor Kempen, son of Luke and Rhonda Kempen.
Kempen is co-valedictorian, a National Merit semifinalist and National Honor Society president. He received the Pride Award and is a member of Altoona’s Science Hall of Fame.
Kempen played varsity tennis, where he was team captain for three years, a state doubles participant, and received the MVP, Coaches and Hustle awards.
He is also a member of Jazz Band, Concert Band, Show Choir Band, Chamber Choir and Show Choir.
Kempen has volunteered on mission trips to Houston and Nashville and has participated in community service projects for his church.
Kempen’s top college choices are Notre Dame, St. Olaf College, UW-Madison, Rice University and Grinnell College. He plans to study biochemistry with a possible minor in music.