RETIRED TEACHERS: The Eau Claire Area Retired Educator Association will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Chapel Heights Church, 300 E. Hamilton Ave.
Vincent Xiong, executive director of the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association, will speak on the role of the association and current issues of the local Hmong community.
No RSVP is required.
• • •
SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is holding five classes in March:
• Buried in Treasures, 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays, March 2-June 22: This series of classes will help you develop ways to begin solving clutter issues that may have been building up for years. Learn how to declutter, sort items and get rid of things you do not want to keep. The purchase of a workbook is required. It is called “Buried in Treasures” by David F. Tolin (Second Edition). It is available at Amazon.com for about $17. There is no other fee for the class.
• Medicare Supplement Comparison, 1 p.m. Tuesday: Confused by the world of Medicare? Join this class in learning the basics of Medicare, deductibles and supplement comparison. Class is free.
• Tai Chi 8 Form Class, 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, March 3-24: Tai Chi appears to be slow moving and effortless, but it actually provides many of the physical benefits of other types of exercise including strength, flexibility and balance. This low-impact exercise requires mental focus, provides regular, deep breathing. Its slow, flowing movements make it one of the best stress relievers available. This class is meant for people with little or no experience with Tai Chi. Class is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.
• Medicare and Your Options, 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday: Confused about Medicare? Looking for the peace of mind a Medicare supplement insurance policy can provide? Learn about the different parts of Medicare and what your options are. Class is free.
• The Wholeness of the Earth, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, March 5-April 2: The major systems of the living earth, atmospheric, hydrologic, biological, tectonic and magnetic are all deeply connected internally and interconnected with each other. Life plays critical roles in all of them, creating and maintaining our atmosphere for instance. Class fee is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.
For more information, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
• • •
PHEASANTS BANQUET: Chippewa Valley Chapter of Pheasants Forever 24th annual fundraising banquet is Thursday, March 5, in the Eagles Hall and Conference Center in Lake Hallie.
Proceeds are used for conservation, land acquisition, habitat and hunter education events serving Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 7 p.m.
A special memorial is planned to recognize the service of Doug Burrows, the chapter’s president for seven years, who died Jan. 12.
Tickets are available by contacting Pheasants Forever, c/o Mark Finstad, 57405 S. Davis Drive, Eau Claire, WI 54701, or by calling 715-271-5885.
