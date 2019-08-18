SONS OF NORWAY: Sons of Norway, Loven Lodge 29, will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
The program will be “Norse women in the Viking age” presented by Deb Jarvar and Linda McClelland.
The public is welcome and lunch is provided.
• • •
GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogy Society annual meeting will be Monday, Aug. 26, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
The meeting will be preceded by an “indoor picnic” potluck supper at 6 p.m.
Bring a dish to pass. Dinnerware and punch will be provided.
Following the meeting, Judith Rubenzer will present a program on Scandinavia, with a special emphasis on Sweden.
The meeting is open to the public.
• • •
SEEKING BOOKS: The Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital will collect new and used books and sell them to raise money for the group’s scholarship fund.
To donate, drop off new and used books Sept. 1-30 at the front desk of the hospital, 2661 Highway I, Chippewa Falls.
Please do not donate textbooks, dictionaries or encyclopedias.
To purchase, visit McDonald Hall at the hospital from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
Book prices will start at 25 cents with a $2 bag sale on the second day.
For more information, call 715-717-7439.
• • •
GOLF FUNDRAISER: Chippewa Valley Gives Back is hosting a charity golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 15, at Lake Wissota Golf & Events in Chippewa Falls.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Chippewa Valley Gives Back Children’s Literacy Initiative.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon.
The four-player scramble features added hole contests throughout the course.
Following the tournament, an awards and recognition dinner will be held along with silent auctions and raffles.
More information about the tournament, including online registration and sponsorship, can be found at golf.cvgivesback.org.
From staff reports