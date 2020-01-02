The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:
UW-Stout
Barron: Kora Church.
Hudson: Zachary Thelen.
Menomonie: Alexa Filipiak.
Prescott: Jennifer Kleinschmidt.
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Chippewa Falls: Grace Bebeau.
Colfax: Tanner Nierenhausen.
Durand: William Berger.
Eau Claire: Seth Kooiker.
New Richmond: Darrian Garrett.
St. Norbert College, De Pere
Arcadia: Reegan Haines.
Black River Falls: Justin Arzt.
Chippewa Falls: William Butak, Jarret Jordan, Alexandra Thomas.
Colby: Morgan Sobeck.
Eau Claire: Hannah Gibbons, Matthew Hellman.
Elk Mound: Kayla Ruppelt.
Glenwood City: Emma Scholler.
Neillsville: Olivia Hanson.
New Richmond: Anna Denucci.
Rice Lake: Katelyn Holmstrom, Kyra Vinz.
University of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Altoona: Benjamin Sokup.
Chippewa Falls: Grace Gilles.
Eau Claire: David Ecker.
Eleva: Nolan Kern.
Hudson: Lexi Jonas.
New Richmond: Maggie Veenendall.
River Falls: Autumn Gray.