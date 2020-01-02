The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:

UW-Stout

Barron: Kora Church.

Hudson: Zachary Thelen.

Menomonie: Alexa Filipiak.

Prescott: Jennifer Kleinschmidt.

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Chippewa Falls: Grace Bebeau.

Colfax: Tanner Nierenhausen.

Durand: William Berger.

Eau Claire: Seth Kooiker.

New Richmond: Darrian Garrett.

St. Norbert College, De Pere

Arcadia: Reegan Haines.

Black River Falls: Justin Arzt.

Chippewa Falls: William Butak, Jarret Jordan, Alexandra Thomas.

Colby: Morgan Sobeck.

Eau Claire: Hannah Gibbons, Matthew Hellman.

Elk Mound: Kayla Ruppelt.

Glenwood City: Emma Scholler.

Neillsville: Olivia Hanson.

New Richmond: Anna Denucci.

Rice Lake: Katelyn Holmstrom, Kyra Vinz.

University of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Altoona: Benjamin Sokup.

Chippewa Falls: Grace Gilles.

Eau Claire: David Ecker.

Eleva: Nolan Kern.

Hudson: Lexi Jonas.

New Richmond: Maggie Veenendall.

River Falls: Autumn Gray.

