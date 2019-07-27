OPEN HOUSE: The Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., invites the community to an open house from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, to celebrate 50 years in its current location.
Refreshments will be provided.
No registration is required.
• • •
FREEDOM CELEBRATION: The first 2nd Amendment Freedom Celebration will be Saturday, Aug. 10, at Westgate Sportsman’s Club, 4909 Sportsman’s Drive.
The event includes a motorcycle ride, food and entertainment.
Registration is from 9 to 10:45 a.m. The motorcycle ride will depart from Westgate at 11 a.m., making three stops and an option for lunch on your own.
The motorcycle ride will return to Westgate at 6 p.m. for the dinner and program.
The 2nd Exit Band will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The cost is $15 per driver and $10 per passenger. Lunch is $10.
Monetary and raffle donations are being accepted.
The event is sponsored by Wheels of Liberty and Liberty Milk.
Proceeds will benefit youth shooting sports and women’s concealed carry and educational classes.
All motorized vehicles are welcome.
• • •
ICE CREAM SOCIAL: The Augusta Memorial Public Library, 113 N. Stone St., will host the Fifth Annual Friends Ice Cream Social from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
Free ice cream, games and prizes will be sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
For more information, visit augustalibrary.org or call 715-286-2070.
From staff reports