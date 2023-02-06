SOIL TALK: Dale Hanson will present “Our Miraculous Living Soil” for this week’s “Thursdays at the U” series at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Ritzinger Hall on the Rice Lake campus.
Hanson, who served as director of the Soil & Water Conservation Department for Barron County for 28 years before his retirement, hopes “to make soil, a topic that can be as interesting as dirt, fascinating.”
Hanson will briefly discuss what soil is and where it came from before focusing on the millions of living organisms that make soil their home.
His presentation will emphasize that soil is alive. It only becomes dirt when it is dead.
After he retired, Hanson earned a master’s degree in environmental science from UW-Stevens Point and taught environmental science courses at UW-River Falls for three years.
He is in the process of transforming a 30-acre farm south of Cameron into an area of maximum carbon sequestration and minimum greenhouse gas emissions. He hopes to do more locally regarding climate change education in the future.
For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
GENEALOGY: The Genealogical Research Society of Eau Claire will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park.
A short business meeting will be followed with a program by Selika Ducksworth, “How is Genealogy Changing African American History Today?”
The meeting is open to the public.
Genealogy assistance is available from noon to 1 p.m. in the museum library.
For more information, call 715-874-6678 or visit grsec.org.
• • •
YOUTH OF THE MONTH: The Menomonie Optimist Club has recognized Menomonie High School seniors Tali Swaenepoel and Carter Davis, and Elk Mound High School senior Tobey Wescott as the Dunn County Youth of the Month.
Swaenepoel, the daughter of Shawn Swaenepoel and Kalani Krautbauer, is also enrolled in the Chippewa Valley Technical College Business Management High School Academies program. Upon graduation, she will not only receive her high school diploma but also her associate degree in business management.
Swaenepoel is a member of the Student Council, National Honor Society, Distributive Education Clubs of America, Link Crew and the Thirst Program. She was the tennis team captain and was voted the team’s MVP.
Her plans are to travel widely through Europe before returning to get involved in business.
Davis, the son of Corey and Kara Davis, has pursued advanced placement classes in high school, is a member of the National Honor Society and has earned seven athletic letters in cross country and track and field. He was team captain of the cross country squad and represented Menomonie at Badger Boys State in 2022.
Davis is also a member of the school band, playing French horn, earning honors in district solo ensemble and honors band.
Davis plans to enroll at UW-Whitewater to major in business.
Wescott’s favorite classes are math and science and he is active in cross country, track and field and basketball.
Wescott completed his first marathon this past year in Louisville, Ky. He also plays in the school marching band.
Wescott plans to pursue a career in marine biology, with special interests in sharks and rays. He plans to enroll at Florida Institute of Technology.
He is the son of Jason Wescott and Amy Vogt.
In addition to sponsoring the Youth of the Month program, the Menomonie Optimist Club provides dictionaries to every third grader in Dunn County, conducts regular work programs at Hoffman Hills Recreational Area, and sponsors the Menomin Meander, a family-friendly free bicycle ride around Lake Menomin each August.
From staff reports