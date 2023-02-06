SOIL TALK: Dale Hanson will present “Our Miraculous Living Soil” for this week’s “Thursdays at the U” series at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.

The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Ritzinger Hall on the Rice Lake campus.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com