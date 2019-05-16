SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is hosting two classes in May and June:
• EBay Class, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays May 21 and 28, and Monday, June 3: Learn how to buy and sell safely on eBay. Pre-requisites for the class are basic computer skills, some experience with the internet and having an email account. Cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.
• Understanding the Structure and Function of Skin: What’s at Risk if You Don’t Take Care of It, 9 a.m. Thursday, May 23: A registered nurse will explain the structure and function of skin and how pressure ulcers develop, and introduce you to pressure mapping — a computerized clinical tool used in acute and post-acute settings for assessing pressure distribution as a means of preventing pressure ulcers. Class is free.
For more information, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
• • •
PLANT SWAP: The Augusta Memorial Public Library, 113 N. Stone St., Augusta, is hosting a free plant swap from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 23.
People are invited to bring thinned out perennial plants, seedlings and non-invasive plant species to the library between Tuesday and noon on Thursday, May 23.
Each plant should be in a disposable container with the name of the plant and care instructions listed on the container.
Gardeners who donate plants will be able to select plants to take home.
If there are any plants left at the end of the swap, the public will be invited to take them home.
For more information, send an email to augustalibrary.org or call 715-286-2070.
• • •
GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogy Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Hope Cemetery on State Street in Chippewa Falls.
Following a short business meeting, the group will walk through the cemetery, following Thomas McBean’s writing about his own walk through the cemetery while noticing gravesites of early Chippewa Falls settlers.
In case of rain, the meeting will be held at the History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls.
The gathering is open to the public.
• • •
HONOR RIDE: The Ninth Annual Highground Memorial Day Honor Ride Motorcycle Rally will be Monday, May 27.
The event is a fundraiser for many different veterans programs including veterans weekend retreats, helping homeless veterans, and an expanding PTSD program for veterans and families at the Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville.
This year’s Honor Ride will have eight different starting points: Eau Claire, Neillsville, Medford, Appleton, King/Waupaca, Wisconsin Rapids, Reedsburg and Tomah.
Each route will tour scenic areas in the morning. All routes will eventually join together at the American Legion, 6 Boon Blvd., Neillsville.
The entire Honor Ride will then parade as a group through Neillsville and to the Highground Veterans Memorial Park for its 3 p.m. Memorial Day Ceremony.
More information can be found at thehighgroundhonorride.com.
To join the Eau Claire route, contact Wade at 715-379-5143. Registration will start at 7:15 a.m. and motorcycles will depart at 8:30 a.m. from the 400 Club, 1411 Spooner Ave., Altoona.
To join the Neillsville route, contact Mark at 715-937-2326 or by email at clubberman35@yahoo.com. Registration will start at 7:15 a.m. and motorcycles will depart at 8:15 a.m. from the BP Station, 210 W. Division St., Neillsville.
• • •
GRANTS: The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $9.1 million in grants to organizations in Minnesota, North Dakota and western Wisconsin as part of its most recent grant-making cycle.
The Otto Bremer Trust, based in St. Paul, is a private charitable trust established in 1944 by founder Otto Bremer, a banker and community business leader.
The mission of the Otto Bremer Trust is to invest in people, places and opportunities in the Upper Midwest.
Since its inception, Otto Bremer Trust has invested more than $700 million in organizations throughout the region.
Following is a list of grants awarded to organizations in western Wisconsin:
• American Red Cross-Wisconsin Region, Altoona, $80,000. To support disaster preparedness, response and recovery services in Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Dunn, Eau Claire, La Crosse, Polk and St. Croix counties.
• Amery Area Senior Citizens Inc., Amery, $35,000. For general operations to provide programs and activities to members of the community.
• Bolton Refuge House, Eau Claire, $150,000. For capital support to expand transitional housing and services to individuals and families who have experienced domestic violence or sexual assault.
• Cooperative Educational Service Agency No. 11, Turtle Lake, $13,596. To support the purchase of equipment to provide vision screening to low-income children in west-central Wisconsin.
• Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley Inc., Baldwin, $85,000. For general operations to provide education, resources and support to families in the St. Croix Valley.
• St. Croix Valley Sexual Assault Response Team Inc., River Falls, $60,000. For general operations to provide forensic medical examination services and advocacy to victims of sexual assault in western Wisconsin.
• St. Croix Valley Shared Services Inc., Baldwin, $25,000. To provide in-home mental health and substance abuse services in west-central Wisconsin.
• Village of Somerset, $75,000. For capital support of an expansion and renovation of Somerset Public Library.
• • •
ROTARY MEMBERS: The Rotary Club of Menomonie recently inducted five new members.
They are Dustyn Dubuque, Jane Mahoney, Luke Wagner, Wade Lambrigtsen and Karen Hatfield.
The new members were presented with a certificate and Rotary pin.
The club meets at 11:45 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. Wednesdays at Olde Towne in Menomonie.
• • •
GOLDEN RULE STUDENTS: Chippewa Falls High School student Caleb Smithberg and McDonell High School student Emmaliese Normand were recently honored as “Golden Rule Students” by the Chippewa Falls Kiwanis Club.
In honor of their recognition, the club donated $50 to the charities of the students’ choice.
Smithberg, son of Nate and Kerrie Smithberg, selected the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Normand, daughter of Ryan and Renee Normand, selected Prevent Suicide Chippewa Valley.
Throughout the school year, the Chippewa Falls Kiwanis Club chooses seniors from the two Chippewa Falls high schools, nominated by the respective schools’ teachers, using specific criteria including:
• Respect for all nationalities, race, ages and gender.
• Would be willing to stand up for the rights of others.
• Active in doing community service.
• Being goal-oriented.
• Taking responsibility for one’s own actions.
The Chippewa Falls chapter meets at noon Wednesdays at Avalon Hotel & Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls.
For more information about the club, visit chippewafallskiwanis.org.
From staff reports