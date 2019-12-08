OPEN HOUSE: The public is invited to learn more about the Wisconsin State Patrol’s many career opportunities and responsibilities during upcoming open house events in northwestern Wisconsin.
An open house at the Spooner State Patrol Post is Wednesday. A similar event will be at the Eau Claire State Patrol Post on Monday, Dec. 16.
Both events run from 1 to 6 p.m.
The deadline for applying to become a state trooper or inspector is Jan. 12.
“We strongly encourage men and women from all cultural and educational backgrounds to consider a rewarding career in law enforcement,” said Lt. Les Mlsna of the State Patrol’s Northwest Region.
“A State Patrol career appeals to people who enjoy a challenge, like variety in their daily duties and who find satisfaction in serving their state and community,” he said.
During the open house events, state troopers, inspectors, a K9 team, aircraft and drone pilots, along with crash reconstruction experts, will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the application process.
• • •
BEES DISCUSSION: How are bees an essential part of our food system? Why are honeybees dying off in large numbers? What does it take to become a beekeeper?
Dave Smetak, owner of the Blue Hills Bee Co. in Birchwood, will answer those questions and others Thursday during his presentation, “Should I be a Beekeeper?”, for UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” event.
Smetak’s presentation, the final event of the fall series, will be from noon to 1 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus.
Smetak recently opened the Blue Hills Bee Co. at the site of the former Blue Hills Inn supper club.
He also operates That Tree Guy tree service. In addition to tree removal, his company is in the business of relocating honeybee swarms.
Feel free to bring your lunch to the presentation.
For more information about “Thursdays at the U,” contact Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu or 715-788-6216.
• • •
SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is holding three classes in December:
• Holiday Bingo, 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17: Join St. Croix Hospice for some fun holiday bingo. Prizes will be given away. Bingo is free.
• Reflexology Using Essential Oils, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18: Reflexology is a science that deals with the principles that there are reflex areas in the feet and hands that correspond to all the glands, organs and parts of the body. Class is free.
• CBD Oil or Hemp Oil, 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19: What is integrative health, the differences between CBD oil and hemp oil? learn how they can help our endocannabinoid system to function better. There are natural products that can reduce inflammation in our bodies, help our bodies to create new stem cells and balance our hormones to stay healthy. These products are safe and work with standard of care treatment.
For more information, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
• • •
PACKERS GRANTS: The Green Bay Packers Foundation awarded a record $1 million to 192 civic and charitable groups, including six in northwestern Wisconsin, in its annual distribution of grants.
The recipient groups were guests at a luncheon in the Lambeau Field Atrium, which honored the outstanding efforts and services performed by each of the organizations.
This year’s grant cycle focused on organizations that will direct the funds toward the need areas of animal welfare, civic and community, environmental, health and wellness including drug/alcohol and domestice violence causes.
In 2020, the focus areas will be elderly, homelessness, human services and hunger causes.
For more information about the grant cycles, visit packers.com/foundation.
The area recipients are HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, Workforce Resource in Dunn County, Chippewa Valley Free Clinic in Eau Claire, the Eau Claire County Humane Association, and the Westfields Hospital & Clinic Foundation and Young Men’s Christian Association of the Greater Twin Cities, both in St. Croix County.
From staff reports