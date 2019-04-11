EARTH-FRIENDLY GARDENING: Would your like to make your yard more earth friendly and spend less time weeding and watering?
If so, Peter Gallagher’s presentation, “Landscaping with Native Plants,” could help you achieve your goals.
The event, part of UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” lecture and performance series, will be from noon to 1 p.m. today in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus, 1800 College Drive.
Gallagher is a professor emeritus of plant and environmental science at Louisiana Tech University.
His lecture will cover the advantages of native plants over exotic species, selection and placement of appropriate plants, and site analysis and microclimate identification.
Examples of design techniques and sample landscapes will be shared, along with precautions and potential pitfalls of native landscaping.
Gallagher holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UW-Madison and a doctorate from Ohio State University.
• • •
RECYCLING EVENT: Chippewa County will be providing residents with a special clean up event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.
The event will allow Chippewa County residents the chance to dispose of their household hazardous wastes, appliances, electronics, fluorescent bulbs and scrap metal in an environmentally safe manner.
Freon appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, dehumidifiers and air conditioners will be accepted for $15.
Appliances such as furnaces, microwaves, humidifiers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, water softeners, water heaters and stoves will be accepted for free.
Monitors can be disposed of for $5. Televisions range from $20 to $40.
Other electronics, such as personal computers, laptops, printers, scanners, fax machines, keyboards, VCRs, DVD players, stereos and phones, will be accepted for free.
Scrap and household hazardous waste such as oil or solvent-based paint, varnish, stripper, pesticides, fuel mixture, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, waste oil and filters, antifreeze, poison, mercury and propane cylinders, will be accepted for free.
Latex paint, mattresses, box springs, pharmaceuticals, sharps, tires and furniture will not be accepted.
For more information, call the Chippewa County Recycling Program at 715-726-7999.
• • •
GENEALOGY: The Genealogical Research Society of Eau Claire will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park.
Anna Zook will discuss the Family Search website.
Jane Pederson will look at the enduring power of immigrant traditions in rural Trempealeau County, from its pioneer days to recent decades.
A short business meeting will follow the programs.
The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Genealogy help will be available from 9 to 10 a.m. in the museum library.
For more information, call 715-874-6678 or visit grsec.org.
• • •
AWARENESS: April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Family Support Center is spreading awareness about sexual abuse to Chippewa and Eau Claire counties.
Several activities are planned.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, find UW-Eau Claire women’s, gender and sexuality studies program students, in partnership with the Family Support Center, in Davies Center.
On April 23 at 7:30 p.m., Sexual Assault Awareness Month Takeover will be featured in an Open Mic event at The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. All ages are welcome.
On April 25, Denim Day will be celebrated in Chippewa Falls. For more information, visit denimdayinfo.org.
• • •
WASTE PRESENTATION: A free public presentation on “Carbon Waste, Plastic Waste: How Regulations Change Behaviors,” will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 120 South Hall at UW-River Falls.
Speaker Bill Coggio will explain the global environmental threat of carbon and plastic waste and how individuals, communities and governments have a responsibility to clean it up.
Coggio has worked in the chemical industry specializing in plastics and polymers and holds a doctorate in chemistry from Penn State University.
A reception will follow with snacks and beverages.
For more information, send an email to greta.gaard@uwrf.edu or call 715-425-4195.
• • •
INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: The Global Programming Society at UW-River Falls is hosting its annual International Bazaar at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The event is free and open to the public.
Experience different cuisines, languages, cultures and more in the Riverview Ballroom and Falcon’s Nest in the University Center.
Students will showcase their talents and traditional cultures from around the globe.
Free food is available by ticket from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Riverview Ballroom. Food tickets will be distributed around campus by the society.
Performances follow from 8 to 9:30 p.m. in the Falcon’s Nest. Tickets are not necessary.
• • •
IMMIGRATION PRESENTATION: Kim Park Nelson will speak about the immigration policy history of Korean and other transnational adoptees Wednesday at UW-River Falls.
She will present “Alien, Daughter, Deportee: Korean Transitional Adoptees and U.S. Immigration Policy History” from noon to 1 p.m. in the Kinnickinnic Theater in the University Center.
The event is free and open to the public.
Nelson is an educator and researcher whose work uses adoption as a lens to understand race and culture.
Nelson’s work has been published in scholarly journals.
For more information, send an email to soohrhee.ryu@uwrf.edu or call 715-425-4575.
• • •
HORSE JUDGING CLINIC: UW-River Falls is offering a Horse Judging Youth Clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Campus Farm, 1475 S. Wasson Lane, River Falls.
The clinic is intended for 4-H and FFA youth interested in learning or improving their horse judging skills.
FFA advisers, 4-H leaders and coaches are also encouraged to attend.
The clinic instructor is Casie Bass, assistant professor of animal science and coach of the UW-River Falls horse judging team.
She was also the recipient of the 2018 UW-River Falls Distinguished Teacher Award.
Meals and refreshment breaks, as well as a t-shirt and judging binder, are included in the registration fee.
The deadline for registration is Friday.
For more details and to register, visit uwrf.edu/ANFS/EquineClinics.cfm.
For more information, contact Bass at casie.bass@uwrf.edu.
• • •
SPRING CARNIVAL: The United Way of Dunn County, through a partnership with the Menomonie school district, is holding its annual Spring Carnival from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Menomonie High School, 1715 Fifth St. West.
The United Way Spring Carnival is a free event where people can learn about programs and resources available for all ages.
People are invited to visit program partner resource tables, have a free meal, join in on games and activities, and try to win a door prize.
For more information, call 715-235-3800 or send an email to ademuth@uwaydunn.org.