LIBRARY HOURS: L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., will be closed Monday, May 27, for Memorial Day.
The library will resume its normal hours on Tuesday, May 28.
The library will be closed on Sundays during the summer beginning May 26.
Summer hours at the library are:
• Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday hours will resume on Sept. 8.
For more information, call 715-839-5004 or send an email to librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
• • •
ELECTED: Nathan Erickson of Bay City, who is studying marketing and general management at UW-Whitewater, was elected president of Alpha Sigma Phi at the university for 2019.
Students elected to lead a Greek organization get experience in navigating policies, motivating others, financial management and event coordination.
• • •
HERO AWARD: Bob Ayres, president of River City Transport in Eau Claire, received the 2019 JA Hero Award from Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, Northwest Wisconsin.
Ayres’ work as an entrepreneur and leadership in his local philanthropic efforts help keep Junior Achievement prospering throughout northwest Wisconsin.
Ayres receive the award at the recent JA Hero’s Gala at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.
For more information about partnerships, visit bit.ly/HeroGala2019 or call 715-835-5566.
Nine additional Junior Achievement heroes, including businesses, teachers and volunteers, were also recognized at the event.
• • •
AWARD: Dick Leinenkugel of Chippewa Falls has received the Distinguished Alumnus of the Year Award from Marquette University’s College of Business Administration.
Leinenkugel is president of the Leinenkugel Brewing Co.
Leinenkugel graduated from Marquette University and was an officer in the Marines.
Besides working in his family’s business, Leinenkugel spent time in public service with the Waukesha County Board of Supervisors and as Wisconsin’s secretary of commerce.
“Marquette challenged me to think critically, to set goals and prepared me both intellectually and morally to accomplish those goals,” Leinenkugel said.
• • •
INITIATED: Three area residents have been initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Morgan Leen of Hammond was initiated at UW-River Falls.
Alicia Beranek of Chippewa Falls was initiated at the University of Arizona.
Allison Glampe of Elmwood was initiated at UW-Green Bay.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
• • •
RESEARCH: Jacob Hanson-Flores of Beldenville, is one of seven UW-River Falls students who presented research at the 16th Annual Research in the Rodunda event at the State Capitol in Madison.
Hanson-Flores presented “Characterizing the Phenomenon of Particle Lane Formation in an Electric Field.” His faculty mentor was Surujhdeo Seunaurine.
• • •
THESIS EXHIBITS: Justine Backes of Prescott is one of 13 UW-River Falls students who presented their Bachelor of Fine Arts senior thesis exhibitions this spring in Gallery 101 in the Kleinpell Fine Arts building.
Backes has a primary emphasis in printmaking and a secondary emphasis in drawing.
She displayed drawings that represented her process of healing after experiencing three years of domestic abuse.
• • •
RESEARCH: Four UW-Stout students presented research at the recent Research in the Rotunda event at the State Capitol in Madison.
Aarica Humke of Greenwood, a senior human development and family studies major, presented “Effective Responses to Sexual Violence.”
Michaela Guerrini of Menomonie, a junior technology education major, presented “Impacts and Factors of Women in STEM Education at UW-Stout.”
Maddie McConville of Augusta, a junior applied social science major, presented “The School to Prison Pipeline: Creations, Effects and Diminishment.”
Rachel Smith of Menomonie, a senior applied social science major, presented “What Drug Court Treatments and Services Matter the Most.”
From staff reports