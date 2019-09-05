WELL SAMPLES: Plan a checkup for your private well.
To celebrate Protect Your Groundwater Day, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is offering discounted nitrate and bacteria testing for private well samples that are picked up and returned before Thursday, Sept. 12.
Individual nitrate and bacteria tests are eligible for a $6 discount. A $12 savings is available when both tests are returned at the same time.
Pick up a sample bottle from the Health Department at the Eau Claire County Courthouse.
Private wells should also be inspected annually by a local well driller or plumber.
• • •
SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is hosting five classes in September and October:
• Beginning Bridge, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 17-Oct. 10: Class will introduce the basic rules for beginning bridge players. Class fee is $16 for members and $24 for nonmembers.
• Monarchs and Milkweed 101, 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17: DIscover how easy it is to raise Monarch butterflies with simple, inexpensive supplies and milkweed leaves. Class is free.
• Optimal Nutrition and Cellular Health, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18: Create a strong nutritional foundation. Important facts about nourishing our cells and gut health is key. Class is free.
• Medicare Annual Election Period, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18: Each year the Medicare annual election period occurs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. This is a crucial time for Medicare beneficiaries to review their current Part C (medical) and Part D (drug) plans. This can be confusing, so this presentation will go through what you need to know. Class is free.
• Healing Benefits of Reiki & Healing Touch, 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19: Discuss how these time honored systems work and how they interconnect with our abilities to heal, reduce pain and stress, and increase your inner emotional healing. Class is free.
For more information, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
• • •
FOOD FOR FINES: During September, the Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls, is holding its annual “Food for Fines” initiative.
Each non-perishable food item brought in is a $1 credit toward a current fine and may pay fines up to $5.
In addition, two non-perishable food items can be used to replace your library card.
This program cannot be used for payment of lost or damaged items or other miscellaneous charges.
All food will be donated to local food pantries.
• • •
ADDICTION PROGRAM: The Women’s Giving Circle is holding its fall educational event, “Addiction: Is it a Problem in Our Community?”, from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 123 W. Hamilton Ave.
A panel will discuss the impact of alcohol and other drugs on local residents.
The evening will also feature a demonstration by the Eau Claire Police Department’s K9 units.
No registration is required and free child care will be provided.
The Women’s Giving Circle is a fund of the Eau Claire Community Foundation.
For more information, send an email to info@eccfwi.org or call 715-552-3801.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Four area residents have received scholarships and been admitted to Cornell College, Mount Vernon, Iowa, for the fall semester.
Landon Lockington of Melrose and Vance Wicker of Baldwin each received a Dean’s Scholarship.
Mayachel Schaller of Fall Creek received a Trustee Scholarship and Music Scholarship.
Joe Spitzmueller of Roberts received a Founder’s Scholarship.
• • •
GRANTS: Over the past five years, Mayo Clinic Health System has awarded nearly $1 million in grant money to nonprofit organizations in northwest Wisconsin to help improve the health of communities in the region.
The grants were made through Mayo’s Hometown Health Grant Program.
Each year organizations in Barron, Buffalo, Dunn, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Pierce, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties are invited to apply.
Recipients recently named to receive $155,000 in grant money are:
• Benjamin’s House Emergency Shelter: $25,000 for Rapid Rehousing Project.
• Bloomer/New Auburn Food Pantry: $10,000 for Food is Medicine.
• Boyceville School District: $20,000 for Coaching Trauma-Informed Resilience.
• Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley: $15,000 for Summer Brain Gain Programming.
• Feed My People Food Bank: $20,000 for Healthy Meal Kit Program.
• Girls on the Run of the Chippewa Valley: $5,000 for Program Grown Initiative.
• Hope Gospel Mission: $25,000 for Renewed Hope Program for Women and Children.
• Stepping Stones of Dunn County: $10,000 for Pop-up Pantries.
• West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission: $25,000 for Improve Student Health through Walking and Biking to School.
The 2020 grant application process will open in January.
