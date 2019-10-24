ABOUT GUATEMALA: Shawn Larson will present “Guatemala: A Crossroads in Time” during UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” series from noon to 1 p.m. today in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234 Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus.
Through a study abroad immersion course in Guatemala, Larson had the opportunity to work with local coffee farmers and coffee cooperatives to learn more about their culture and that of Guatemala as a whole.
Larson will describe his experiences in a non-English speaking homestay, construction work, coffee farming and his travel throughout Guatemala.
He will also discuss the history, culture and everyday life in present day, post-civil war Guatemala.
For more information about “Thursdays at the U,” contact Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu or 715-788-6216.
• • •
HALLOWEEN EVENT: Halloween on the Hill at American Lutheran Communities-Mondovi will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the facility at 200 Memorial Drive, Mondovi.
Families can trick or treat, play games, enter a costume contest and walk through a haunted house while spending time with the facility’s residents.
The event is free.
“The residents look forward to seeing the children’s costumes and enjoying sweet treats and games with them,” American Lutheran Communities-Mondovi administrator Tonya Lisowski said.
“It really shows how the spirit of Halloween can bring the community together,” she said.
• • •
THORP LEGION: The Cecil Tormey American Legion Post 118 in Thorp will celebrate its centennial on Sunday.
The celebration at the legion hall in Thorp will include a social hour from 2 to 3 p.m., a program at 3 p.m. and a dinner at 4 p.m.
Congress established the American Legion as an organization in March 1919 and Post 118 was chartered on Oct. 25 that year by 15 Thorp veterans.
Charter members were Fred David Jackey, William Frederick Nolechek, Joseph L. Klouda, Cecil L. Snyder, Tom Malinowski, Mike P. Szerlong, Joseph Benzschawel, Arthur J. Hansman, Peter Bogumill, Stanley J. Glambowski, William S. Wagner, J.H. Lasher, Kenneth M. Tiedeman, Anton Manczuk and Arthur Kronberg.
• • •
EARLY TREATS: Area children can enjoy back-to-back nights of trick-or-treating thanks to students in the north campus residence halls at UW-Stout.
For the 22nd straight year, the halls will host the annual trick-or-treating night. It is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the day before Halloween.
Children are encouraged to wear costumes and visit Red Cedar, Fleming-Hovlid and Wigen halls.
UW-Stout students will be on hand in the main lobby of each building to greet and direct children and parents.
Along with trick-or-treating throughout the halls, games and activities will be offered in each building.
University Housing staff members are sponsoring and coordinating the event, which typically draws about 500 children.
About 1,200 students live in north campus residence halls.
• • •
TRICK OR TREAT: Residence halls at UW-Eau Claire will offer trick-or-treating for area children on Thursday, Oct. 31.
From 5 to 7 p.m., door-to-door trick-or-treating will be offered in Chancellors, Oak Ridge, Governors and Murray residence halls.
Students offering candy will have orange decorations on their room doors to indicate that trick-or-treaters are welcome.
From 5 to 7 p.m., lobby only trick-or-treating will be offered in Aspenson-Mogensen, Bridgman, Horan, Karlgaard, Thomas, Putnam, Sutherland and Suites residence halls.
See a campus map for residence hall and parking lot locations. Parking will be available in most campus lots. See signage at each lot entrance.
• • •
FOOD FOR FINES: The Menomonie Police Department is holding its fourth Food for Fines program from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, benefiting the Stepping Stones of Dunn County food pantry.
Food for Fines allows citizens to pay off basic parking fines through donations during the holiday season.
Citizens may bring in nonperishable food items to the Menomonie Police Department during regular business hours to receive $2 off for each item donated.
Public safety-related parking violations are not accepted as a part of this program.
These include but are not limited to parking in a fire lane, double parking, blocking traffic and parking in a handicap spot.
The program began in 2016 and in three years it has collected more than 3,000 pounds of food and resolved nearly $6,000 in fines.
• • •
BENEFIT: A benefit for Tenley Walker will be from 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Augusta Fire Hall.
Walker developed a form of brain cancer as a senior in high school. She had several tumors in her brain and has been receiving treatment since the diagnosis.
The benefit includes a silent auction, raffles, entertainment, food, beer, children’s events and music.
All money raised will go toward helping Walker pay for her care and medical expenses.
For more information, contact Mayzie Walker at mayzie9w@gmail.com or 715-533-8229.
• • •
FUNDRAISER: Dessert Extravaganza, The Community Table’s annual fundraiser to feed neighbors in need, will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at 320 Putnam St.
The raffle announcement will be at 6:15 p.m. The silent auction ends at 6:30 p.m.
Bid on extravagant desserts by artisanal bakers and local restauranteurs.
The event includes a cash bar for wine, beer and heavy hors d’oeuvres.
Tickets are by suggested donation. For tickets, visit thecommunitytable.org/events.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: Valdosta State University in Georgia has awarded Jacquelyn Johnson of Eau Claire the Masters in Library Information Scholarship for the 2019-20 school year.
Johnson is one of nearly 500 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, or transfer students selected to receive a scholarship through the VSU Foundation.
These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year to students with excellent academic achievement and/or financial need.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP SEMIFINALISTS: Seventeen area students are among 16,000 semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
These high school seniors have the opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring.
Scholarship recipients are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.
Following are the area semifinalists:
• Altoona High School: Trevor Kempen.
• Chippewa Falls High School: Dylan Brown.
• Durand High School: Emma Schrauth.
• Eau Claire Memorial High School: Alexandra Beimborn, Ronin Joshua Cosiquien.
• Eau Claire North High School: Lydia Monk.
• Hudson High School: Elizabeth Collinson, Lewis Holmberg, Amanda Ichel, MacKenzie Korent, Maya Neuenschwander, Aspen Richter, Alexander Weaver.
• Menomonie High School: Katharine Bendel.
• Owen-Withee High School: Ashley Amacher.
• River Falls High School: Quin Steinmetz, Ethan Vivoda-Sadee.
• • •
AWARD: Ria Haas has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for October at UW-Stout.
Haas, of Menomonie, is the registration coordinator in Registration and Records, which is in Bowman Hall.
She has worked at UW-Stout since 2016 and is a graduate of the business administration program at UW-Eau Claire.
Interim Chancellor Patrick Guilfoile presented Haas with a certificate of recognition, UW-Stout travel mug and UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate a university staff member who demonstrates a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 14th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
