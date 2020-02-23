HORSE JUDGING CLINIC: UW-River Falls is offering a horse judging youth clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Campus Farm, 1475 S. Wasson Lane, River Falls.
The clinic is intended for 4-H and FFA youth members as well as agricultural education coaches interested in learning or improving their horse judging skills.
Participants of all judging experiences and levels are welcome.
The clinic instructor is Casie Bass, assistant professor of animal science at UW-River Falls.
Participants will learn basic information regarding judging horse balance and conformation, with a focus on rules and judging criteria used to evaluate different classes.
Several focus sessions will include evaluation and discussion with live horses and riders.
Meals and refreshment breaks are included in the registration fee.
March 6 is the registration deadline.
To register, visit uwrf.edu/ANFS/EquineClinics.cfm.
For more information, send an email to Bass at casie.bass@uwrf.edu.
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 9, the women’s, gender and sexuality studies program at UW-Eau Claire will welcome guest speaker Chandra Talpade Mohanty, distinguished professor and dean’s professor of the humanities at Syracuse University.
Mohanty will spend the day on campus in various sessions with students and faculty and end her day with a keynote address that is open to the public.
Her presentation, “Borders and Bridges: Neoliberal Regimes, Anti-Fascist Struggles and Insurgent Feminist Praxis,” is at 5 p.m. in Woodland Theater in Davies Center.
All attendees are invited to join Mohanty for a reception immediately following her presentation in the lobby area of the theater entrance.
Mohanty’s pioneering work in the field of transnational feminism focuses on transnational feminist theory, anticapitalist feminist praxis, antiracist education and the politics of knowledge.
AWARD: Seth Langreck has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for January at UW-Stout.
Langreck, of Eau Claire, has worked at UW-Stout for two years in the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, including an administrative role with the Institutional Review Board.
He has a bachelor’s degree in English education from UW-Eau Claire and a master’s degree in English education from UW-Eau Claire and a master’s in English-writing from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Interim Chancellor Patrick Guilfoile presented Langreck with a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate a university staff member who demonstrates a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 14th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
