MARCHING BAND: Hannah Crowell, a freshman from Eau Claire, is one of 260 University of Iowa students who are members of the 2019 Hawkeye Marching Band.
Crowell plays the bass drum on the drumline.
• • •
DONATION: Olson’s Ice Cream donated $921 to Hope Gospel Mission’s Campaign for Hope.
The donation is the result of last summer’s Scoop of Hope fundraiser created by Olson’s to give back to area women and children in need.
• • •
GRANT: Lauren Langworthy at the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service in Spring Valley has been selected to receive an $86,678 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program for the project, “Training on the Ground Support for Transitioning and Organic Farmers in Minnesota and Wisconsin.”
This grant was awarded as part of the organization’s Professional Development Program, which emphasizes training agricultural educators, using farmers as educators and addressing emerging issues in the farm community.
The organization administers each of its grant programs with specific priorities, audiences, and timelines. The focus for each grant program is on research and education.
• • •
EAGLE SCOUT: Spencer Shellenbarger from Troop 120 in Jim Falls reached a lifetime goal by earning his Eagle Scout rank.
Shellenbarger graduated from Fall Creek High School last spring.
For his Eagle project, Shellenbarger collected Christmas gifts for the Chippewa Valley Foster Children.
Shellenbarger grew up sharing his home and family with local foster children.
Shellenbarger is the oldest son of Kristina and Robert Shellenbarger. He is the first Eagle Scout in the family.
• • •
STOUT AMBASSADORS: Four area students have been named UW-Stout ambassadors for the 2019-20 school year.
They are Afton Fischer of Menomonie, a senior family and consumer sciences education major; Madalaine McConville of Augusta, a senior applied social science major; Natasha Rassbach of Downing, a senior early childhood education major; and Sarah Webber of Rice Lake, a sophomore packaging major.
The Stout Ambassadors program, in its fourth year, gives students opportunities to engage with alumni, corporations and campus leadership.
Ambassadors are required to represent the student body by attending homecoming events, many alumni events and two campus career conferences.
They also have a special breakfast as a group with the chancellor during the year.
The ambassadors program is a collaborative project with the Involvement Center and the Alumni Association.
• • •
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Triniteam Caregivers is seeking volunteers for its Joy Day activities in Chippewa County.
Joy Day is a monthly social gathering where volunteers provide the elderly and disabled with entertainment, a snack and bingo.
No long-term commitment is required.
To volunteer or for more information, call 715-858-9803.