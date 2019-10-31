GRANT APPLICATIONS: The Eau Claire Community Foundation begins accepting grant applications for the 2020 grant cycle on Friday and will continue accepting them until Jan. 20.
Any nonprofit organization serving the Eau Claire area is eligible to apply.
More information about this funding opportunity is available on the “Apply for a Grant” page under the “Lasting Impact” tab on the foundation’s website at eccfwi.org.
Nonprofit organizations are invited to attend the foundation’s free grant training sessions on Nov. 13, Dec. 3 or Jan. 7. More information is available under the “Events” tab of the foundation website’s home page.
For questions, send an email to grants@eccfwi.org or call 715-552-3801.
• • •
VETERANS CARE PACKAGES: The Highground Veterans Park near Neillsville and Ho-Chunk Gaming in Black River Falls are gathering items to create care packages for deployed military troops.
Items can be brought to the museum at The Highground through Nov. 16. Items can be brought to Ho-Chunk Gaming in Black River Falls until Nov. 14.
On Nov. 16, the care packages will be put together at The Highground, boxed and ready to ship to troops serving abroad.
A detailed listing of items that can be sent in care packages can be found online at thehighground.us, by calling 715-743-4224 or by sending an email to museum@thehighground.us.
In general, the most popular items are factory-packaged snack items without chocolate that do not need refrigeration, ramen noodle packages, macaroni and cheese cups that just need water added, small boxes of cold cereal, canned meat, taco seasoning packets, hot sauce packets and individual water flavoring packets.
Non-food items include quality toilet paper, foot powder, lip balm and quality cotton socks.
Zip lock bags will be needed for packing the care packages.
One of the most important things to donate are personal letters or cards. They should not be in envelopes. This is an opportunity for schools, churches and other groups.
Funds to help cover shipping costs are needed. Each box will cost $15 to $20 to ship.
Donations can be brought or mailed to The Highground at W7031 Ridge Road, Neillsville, WI 54456.
Credit card donations can be made by calling The Highground.
• • •
DRUG TAKE BACK: An Eau Claire County collection event Saturday yielded about 200 pounds of unwanted, unused or expired medications.
The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Marshfield Clinic, the state Department of Justice and the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention participated in Saturday’s National Drug Take Back initiative, which helps prevent prescription drug misuse by reducing availability.
As a result of the event and permanent drop locations, the Sheriff’s Office will turn over about 2,500 pounds of medication to DOJ for proper disposal.
Local drug disposal locations available during normal business hours throughout the year are: Eau Claire County Courthouse law enforcement lobby, 721 Oxford Ave.; Eau Claire County Jail lobby, Second Avenue side of courthouse; Fall Creek Village Hall, 122 E. Lincoln Ave.; and Augusta City Hall, 145 W. Lincoln St.
• • •
RETIRED TEACHERS: Eau Claire Area Retired Educators will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Eau Claire School of Music, 1620 Ohm Ave.
Nick Poss will provide a presentation on the ukulele, its history, cultural impact and how to play it.
There is no charge and RSVPs are not needed.
• • •
LUNCHEON: The Eau Claire Women’s Connection is holding its November Luncheon at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Eau Claire Country Club, 828 Clubview Lane, Altoona.
The inspirational speech by Judy Vader of Escanaba, Mich., will be “Navigating Life’s Choppy Waters.”
The cost of the meal and program is $15.
Reservations are required by Thursday, Nov. 7. Call Darla at 715-835-5288 or Kathy at 715-210-4842.
• • •
SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is offering seven classes in November:
• Hydrocephalus-A Treatable Dementia, 11 a.m. Tuesday: Learn about Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, a reversible form of dementia. The Hydrocephalus Association refers to NPH as the “treatable dementia” and that only 20% of adults with NPH are correctly diagnosed and are instead considered to have Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s or “just old age.” Class is free.
• Tai Chi 8 Form Class, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 5-26: Tai Chi appears to be slow-moving and effortless, but it actually provides many of the physical benefits of other types of exercise including strength, flexibility and balance. This low-impact exercise requires mental focus, provides regular, deep breathing and its slow, flowing movements make it one of the best stress relievers available. This class is meant for people with little to no experience with Tai Chi. Class fee is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.
• Coffee Talk with Edward Jones, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Nov. 13, and Wednesday, Nov. 20: Bring your financial questions and have a cup of coffee. Class is free.
• ABCD’s of Medicare, 1 p.m. Tuesday: The ABCD’s of Medicare provide a foundational understanding of the four elements of Medicare: Part A-Hospital, Part B-Medical, Part C-Medicare Advantage, and Part D-Prescription. Information will be provided on initial enrollment and additional enrollment periods pertaining to Part C options. Class is free.
• Medicare and Your Options, 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday: Confused about Medicare? Looking for the peace of mind a Medicare supplement insurance policy can provide? Learn about the different parts of Medicare and what your options are. Class is free.
• Line Dance Practice, noon to 1:15 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 7-21: Class practices dances taught in the Beginning Line Dance Class. Class fee is $2 for members and $3 for nonmembers.
• FoodShare Bingo, 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7: Receiving FoodShare can give seniors monthly deposits for food purchases, freeing up money for bills, medications and other necessities. Play FoodShare Bingo to learn more about this benefit. Class is free.
For more information, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
• • •
VETERANS DAY: UW-River Falls invites the public to attend a ceremony honoring and supporting veterans and active duty members of the military at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the Falcon’s Nest in the University Center.
Speakers include Chancellor Dean Van Galen, retired Col. Steven Bensend, Wisconsin National Guard; and UW-River Falls student Joshua Flores Hanson, president of the UW-River Falls Veterans Club.
A presentation of colors by the UW-River Falls ROTC Department will take place during the ceremony.
For more information, contact Peter Johnston, military veteran student service coordinator, at peter.johnston@uwrf.edu or 715-425-4042.
