GOLDEN RULE: Chippewa Falls High School student Emma Eslinger and McDonell High School student Alexandria Johnson were recently honored as “Golden Rule Students” by the Chippewa Falls Kiwanis Club.
In honor of their recognition, the club donated $50 to the charities of the students’ choice.
Eslinger, daughter of Rodney and Deanne Eslinger, selected Legacy Community Center (Agnes’ Table).
Johnson, daughter of Kathleen Adams, selected Chippewa Falls Boys and Girls Club.
Throughout the school year, the Chippewa Falls Kiwanis Club chooses two seniors from the two Chippewa Falls high schools, nominated by their respective schools’ teachers, using specific criteria including:
• Respect for all nationalities, race, ages and gender.
• Would be willing to stand up for the rights of others.
• Active in doing community service.
• Being goal oriented.
• Taking responsibility for one’s own actions.
The Chippewa Falls chapter meets at noon Wednesdays at the Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls.
For more information about the Chippewa Falls Kiwanis Club, visit chippewafallskiwanis.org.
• • •
DANCE MARATHON: The University of Iowa’s student-led Dance Marathon raised more than $2.8 million for the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital in its 26th year.
Dance Marathon is the university’s largest student organization. It has raised more than $30 million since its first event in 1995.
The area students who participated in the event are Hilde Everson of Blair, Emma Bagnall of Eau Claire, Kyra Dascher of Buffalo City and Megan Klass of Menomonie.
• • •
ROTARY GRANTS: The Rotary Club of Menomonie has awarded $6,000 to nine organizations as part of its 2020 community grant cycle.
Following are the recipients, amount, and the purpose of the grant:
• Wakanda Fifth Grade, $500: To purchase three interlocking brick models from The Atom Brick company to allow fifth-grade architects to create three famous structures as part of its 2020 Breaking the Box: The Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright Project and add to the resources available for the 20-year project-based curriculum experience.
• Tiffany Creek Elementary, $400: To support the writing and self-publication of books titled “Planting Seeds of Gratitude and Kindness” written by third grade students, part of an ongoing project that supports the district’s Resilience/Health Realization mental health curriculum. Students receive personal copies of their books, which are also placed in the school library and shared with agencies like the Dunn County Health Department, Mayo Clinic and both the Menomonie and Mondovi school districts.
• Menomonie Senior Center, $1,000: To purchase recliners and cots needed in support of a pilot program to expand the current Adult Day Service program to accommodate those with dementia.
• School District of the Menomonie Area, $1,000: To help fund the initial set-up fee for a Menomonie Youth Sports website to create a “one-stop shop” by coordinating information and options pertaining to youth sports programming for Menomonie area families. The initiative will be organized by the newly-created volunteer Menomonie Youth Sports Committee.
• Dunn County Historical Society, $1,000: To create a “Finder Station” as part of “The Dunn County Finders.” The new exploration program will encourage students, families and friends to go outside, collect both manmade and natural objects, document where they were found, and research them before bringing them to the Rassbach Museum to share what they’ve learned and earn points to trade for other objects at the station.
• Menomonie Public Library, $600: To purchase books to help improve the reading readiness of Dunn County’s pre-school children through the library’s free 1000 Books Before Kindergarten incentive program in which families are encouraged to read to their children beginning at birth. For each 100 books read, enrolled children receive a book so they can begin their own library.
• Menomonie Public Shooting Range, $500: To run electric power to an outbuilding that will house the pressure pump needed to provide running water for a station that allows the up to 3,000 shooters (including more than 300 youth) to wash their hands after handling ammunition, many types of which contain lead.
• Landmark Conservancy Inc., $500: To fund 5,000 new interpretive brochures for the Devil’s Punchbowl outside Menomonie that contains information about its geological history and diverse ecological plant communities and wildlife.
• Menomonie Boys & Girls Club, $500: To replace damaged and old radios used to ensure safety and effective communication among staff and volunteers within the club during after-school and non-school day programming.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: Arsenio Black, a senior at River Falls High School, was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship to attend Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo.
The scholarship is $10,000 per year for four years.
The scholarship is awarded based on academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.
• • •
STUDENT SENATE: Jacen Knoll of Cadott, who is studying human resource management at UW-Whitewater, was inducted as a member of the Whitewater Student Government Senate.
Elections were held in the fall and 23 new members were inducted for the 2020 calendar year.
To become a senator, students go through an application process, which includes collecting signatures in their desired district, appearing on a ballot and undergoing a campus-wide vote.
