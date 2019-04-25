BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER: A breakfast fundraiser organized by UW-Stout veterans will benefit needy veterans in Dunn County.
The second annual Veterans Club pancake breakfast will be from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Fanetti Community Center at the Dunn County Rec Park.
The all-you-can-eat meal is $5 per person. Children under age 5 are free.
The event will also include 50/50 raffles every hour and basket raffle prizes every 30 minutes.
Raffle items, including a couch from Slumberland, have been donated by area businesses and organizations.
Proceeds from this year’s event will go to the emergency fund at the Dunn County Veterans Service Office.
• • •
JAIL & PRISON MINISTRY BANQUETS: The Good News Jail & Prison Ministry is hosting its annual spring banquets on Monday, May 6, at The Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave., and Tuesday, May 7, at the Avalon Hotel & Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls.
Both begin at 6:30 p.m. and include a meal, testimonies from former inmates and an opportunity to be informed and give in support of this local ministry.
The fundraising goal from these events is $40,000.
Reservations should be made by Saturday. To RSVP for the Eau Claire banquet, call 715-839-6296 or email brian.jahn@goodnewsjail.org. To RSVP for the Chippewa Falls banquet, call 715-726-4566 or email Stephen.norlander@goodnewsjail.org.
• • •
WOMEN’S GIVING CIRCLE: The Women’s Giving Circle will host its annual Spring Gathering at 5 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Holiday Inn South, 4751 Owen Ayres Court, with catering by Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse.
RSVP by Friday. Event registration is $20, which includes the meal.
Register online at eccommunityfoundation.org, send an email to info@eccfwi.org or call 715-552-3801.
In 2018, the Women’s Giving Circle awarded the following grants for use in 2019:
• Children’s Museum of Eau Claire: Eat! Move! Live!
• Chippewa Valley Free Clinic: Women’s Health and Sharing Dignity Outreach.
• Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association: Ntuj Tshiab Support Group.
• Family Resource Center: Hand in Hand.
• Junior Achievement of Wisconsin: Creating Your Next Future Entrepreneur at the Pablo Center.
• Trinity Equestrian Center: Finding Your Power.
• Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council: Women Helping Women.
• • •
FRIENDS OF LIBRARY: The Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will host their annual meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Eau Claire Room on the library’s lower level at 400 Eau Claire St.
The Friends will recognize Nancy Sowls with the Distinguished Service Award, elect new members, hear a report from the Executive Board, and recognize the 174 volunteers that provided over 5,400 volunteer hours for the Friends and the library in 2018.
At 7 p.m., guests can attend the One Book, One Community presentation entitled “Our Magnificent and Vulnerable Great Lakes.”
The presenter will be Jane Elder, executive director of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters.
Both events are free and open to the public.
Registration is recommended for the One Book, One Community program. To register, visit ecpubliclibrary.info/onebook.
For more information, call 715-831-5301 or send an email to ecpubliclibrary.info/friends.
• • •
SCRAP METAL DRIVE: The Altoona Area Foundation & K9 Dorms Scrap Metal Drive runs now through Monday, May 13, at The Shed, 1519 Mayer Road, Altoona.
Donated scrap metal could include washers, dryers, lawn mowers, bicycles and cars.
Computers, computer accessories, televisions and anything with Freon will not be accepted.
Proceeds go toward the Altoona Police Department K-9 Dog fundraiser.
Call Ed at 715-210-1634 with questions.
• • •
JOY DAY: Triniteam Caregivers is hosting Joy Day at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Fillmore Ave.
Joy Day provides entertainment, bingo and a light snack for the elderly and disabled.
For more information, call Kim at 715-858-9803.
• • •
GUN SHOW: The Indianhead Firearms Gun Show will be May 3-5 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls.
The show will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, 8 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 4, and 9 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5.
The show will be in Building C with 125 tables. Admission is $5.
For more information, call Kenny Packer at 715-828-2867.