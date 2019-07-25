MENOMONIE NIGHT OUT: The Menomonie Police Department will be participating in the annual National Night Out campaign from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the Cedar Corporation parking lot, 604 Wilson Ave., Menomonie.
The event will feature vehicle displays from area law enforcement and public safety agencies including the Menomonie Police Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, UW-Stout Police Department, Menomonie Fire Department, Eau Claire Regional SWAT, the state Department of Natural Resources, Union Pacific and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
There will also be various children’s activities, a bicycle rodeo, mascots and food.
After the event, the Ludington Guard Band will perform in Wilson Park.
• • •
EAGLE SCOUT: Austin Schwiesow from Troop 120 in Jim Falls has been named an Eagle Scout, Scouting’s highest honor.
Schwiesow is the grandson of Theresa Schwiesow.
For his Eagle project, Schwiesow whitewashed the halls in the living quarters of a veterans home and put up signs for each wing.
One wall had a mural painted illustrating the changes of a veteran leaving and returning home.
“My inspiration for this project came from my respect for the veterans that have given so much to allow me to live the way I do. I wanted to do something to thank those who have sacrificed so much for me so I thought this project was a perfect opportunity to give back and show my appreciation for what our men and women in fatigues have to go through for the country they love,” Schwiesow said.
“Someone once said that heroes don’t always wear capes and I believe that fully,” he said.
Schwiesow’s sister, Serena Turnmire, is in Girl Scouts and is working toward her Gold Award.
• • •
VICE CHANCELLOR: Willie Johnson is the new vice chancellor for University Advancement and Alumni Relations at UW-Stout.
Johnson was the vice president of Development and Alumni Relations at Illinois College in Jacksonville, Ill.
Johnson said he was attracted to UW-Stout because of its unique blend of education and preparing students for careers with internships. He found the dedication of faculty and staff to the institution attractive as well.
At Illinois College, Johnson planned and implemented a $50 million comprehensive campaign. He has vast experience working in university development in the Midwest. He holds a master’s in business administration from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and bachelor’s degrees in business administration and social work from Warburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
Johnson replaces Mark Parsons, who retired.
Johnson and his wife, Sandy, have two grown children, Evan and Chelsea.
