WATERSHED DISCUSSION: Mic Isham of the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission will discuss the Red Cedar watershed and its history during UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” series from noon to 1 p.m. today in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234, Ritzinger Hall, on the Rice Lake campus.
Isham will focus on the tribal history of the Ojibwe in the watershed pre-treaty, during the treaty-making era and post-treaty years, including some modern-day issues and connections.
An expert in the areas of treaty rights and natural resource management, Isham has gained decades of leadership experience through positions with the Lac Courte Oreilles tribe, the LCO Boys & Girls Club, WOJB radio and the Great Lakes advisory board.
Isham has been recognized with numerous awards.
The event is open to the public.
For more information about “Thursdays at the U,” contact Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu or by phone at 715-788-6216.
• • •
BASEBALL TALK: Join library director Joe Niese as he discusses the lives of two Wisconsin baseball legends, Burleigh Grimes and Andy Pafko, at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
The event is free and open to the public.
Registration is not required.
• • •
ENGINEERING PROGRAM: Megan Awe of Eleva attended the Women in Engineering program at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich.
More than 140 female high school students from ten states, Argentina, Germany and Bahrain were accepted into this highly competitive scholarship program.
Women in Engineering is part of Michigan Tech’s Summer Youth Programs.
Women in Engineering is a weeklong look at careers in areas such as mechanical, computer, environmental, electrical, biomedical, civil, geological and materials engineering.
The students explored engineering with group projects such as designing a building strong enough to withstand an earthquake, creating an artificial intelligence army and more.
The students received inside information from female role models working in engineering fields.
Students accepted in the program received a scholarship valued at more than $1,000 that covers tuition, room and board, and supplies.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: The Augusta Area Foundation awarded $16,500 in scholarships to the following Augusta students:
• Randy & Alice Wilkinson Family Scholarship: Lillian Chancellor, Grant Goodell, Grace Mayer, Carolyn Shult and Josephine Vizer.
• Richard Brunzlick Family Scholarship: Tenley Walker.
• Ralph Bramer Memorial Scholarship: Carolyn Schult.
• William & Shirley Ries Memorial Scholarship: Tanner Alix.
• Braden Dale Dickinsen Memorial Scholarship: Kevin Kitchen.
• Edgar Paddock Family Scholarship: Santana Carrillo.
• Tom & Celia Bethke Scholarship: Brock Horel, Kevin Kitchen, Ashlyn Korger, Megan Kunz and Brennan Stensen Veenendall.
• Dekan Family Scholarship: Tenley Walker.
• David Balliett Memorial Scholarship: Ashlyn Korger and Brock Horel.
• Mary Carol Peterson Memorial Scholarship: Brenna Bowe.
• George & Lorranie Stanek Family Scholarship: Travis Barnhardt.
The Augusta Area Foundation has been awarding scholarships to qualifying high school students for the past 20 years.
• • •
AWARD: Mark Hagedorn, Eau Claire County’s UW-Extension agricultural agent, received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents during the 2019 Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Hagedorn was one of several honorees who represent the top 2% of the membership selected by their peers.
Hagedorn has been an agricultural agent since 2006, serving in Brown County before coming to Eau Claire County.
Hagedorn’s programming focuses on dairy farm management, employee safety, and on-farm research related to the analysis of dairy heifer costs of production.
Hagedorn is the county-based faculty co-leader for the UW-Extension State Dairy Team.
He has served as president, vice-president and past president for the Wisconsin Association of County Agricultural Agents.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Ashley Furniture Industries has contributed more than $235,000 in scholarships across the nation.
More than 100 students located near Ashley facilities have been awarded a scholarship this fall.
Each year, Ashley provides two separate scholarship opportunities for children of Ashley employees who are graduating from high school.
The Ashley Grants-in-Aid Scholarship provides a $2,000, one-time scholarship to graduating high school students who are enrolled in an accredited college or university during the following fall semester.
The Wanek Engineering and Design Scholarship is a one-time $3,333 scholarship provided to graduating high school students pursuing a degree in an engineering or design field.
Scholarships were awarded this year in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Mississippi, Texas and California.
Following are the Wisconsin scholarship recipients:
Luis Aguilar Ortiz, Julia Baker, Trace Bjorge, Blake Cegielski, Chase Cooper, Conrad Domine, Ian Eckart, Nicole Filla, Jorgiann Gierok, Brooklyn Golden, Meghan Hering, Miles Herrick, Ian Hoge, Dalton Kahler, Bjorn Mortenson, Timothy Rohn, Diana Alvarez, Delaney Applin, Emilia Bautch, Destiny Campbell, Reymon Carreon, Hannia Cecenas, Korlen Dittrich, Noah Ehlenfeldt, Emma Ernstes, Geri Fredrickson, Rossellin Gaitan, Elaina Gamroth, Cody Gilbertson, Allison Gillingham, Berenice Guzman, Tanner Heimstead, Jenna Hoppe, Mackenzie Hjornevik, Madelyn Huber-Reichwein, Paige Jacobs, Nicholas Knutson, Trista Lay, Devin Lemay, Adam Lien, Marshall Nelson, Vaida Paulson, Sawyer Phillips, Kaylee Pogodzinski, Gillian Price, Brooke Pronschinske, Mariya Pronschinske, Molly Schmitz, Gabrielle Semerad, Victoria Severson, Justin Stanislowski, Lynnsey Tuschner, Megan Watt, Bailey Zastrow and Sarah Zittel.
