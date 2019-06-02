CLASSIC SPORTS CARS: The 29th Annual Rendevous will be held Thursday through Sunday, June 9, at the Best Western Plus Conference Center, 3340 Mondovi Road.
This is a celebration of classic European sports cars. More than 100 cars will be registered.
The event includes country drives and tours for participants in the Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls areas.
On Saturday, June 8, there will be a Charity Car Show and Skilled Driving Event at Carson Park. The show starts at 9:30 a.m. and the skilled driving event begins at 12:30 p.m.
The car show and skilled driving event is open to the public, which can vote for their favorite classic sports car and be eligible to win door prizes.
The cars will be judged by Charity Voting. All proceeds will benefit Feed My People Food Bank and Camp Needle Point, a summer camp for children with type 2 diabetes.
For more information, visit mn-mggroup.org.
• • •
FLAG DAY: Fall Creek American Legion Auxiliary Unit 376 will be sponsoring a Flag Day Ceremony, “Pause for the Pledge of Allegiance,” at 6 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Randall Park in Fall Creek.
The Pledge of Allegiance will be recited nationwide at 6 p.m.
Refreshments will be served following the ceremony.
• • •
AWARD: A recent UW-Stout graduate has been recognized by the Wisconsin Association of Colleges for Teacher Education.
Bryce Befort, who teaches sixth-grade science at Menomonie Middle School, received the WACTE Early Career Educator Award, which is given to educators who are in the first three years of their career and is based on their positive impact in the school and community, innovation in the classroom and advocacy for students.
Befort is a 2018 science education program graduate from UW-Stout’s School of Education.
Befort is originally from South St. Paul, Minn., and grew up in Clayton. In the fall, he will begin teaching at Prairie River Middle School in Merrill.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: The PEO Star Scholarship, for use during the 2019-20 school year, was presented to Katrina Mousel, a senior at North High School.
Mousel is the daughter of Vickie and Bob Mousel and was recommended for the scholarship by Chapter AP of Eau Claire.
Mousel will attend the University of Minnesota, where she plans to study to be a physicians assistant.
The $2,500 PEO Scholarship is based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success.
The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the U.S. or Canada, and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application.
A student must be recommended by a PEO chapter.
The PEO Sisterhood, founded in 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is an international philanthropic and educational organization that promotes increased educational opportunities for women.
There are nearly 6,000 local chapters.
From staff reports