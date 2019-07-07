ACADEMY NOMINATIONS: U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, is accepting applications for students interested in attending one of the nation’s service academies.
Students must submit their applications by Friday, Oct. 18.
A congressional nomination is required for students interested in attending the following academies:
• U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.
• U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md.
• U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colo.
• U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y.
The application process is open to any U.S. resident who will be a high school graduate. Generally, high school students entering their senior year apply for admittance for the following year.
Interested students can obtain the necessary forms and information by contacting Mark Aumann in Kind’s Eau Claire office at 715-831-9214.
For more information on the nomination process, visit kind.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations.
• • •
COMPLETED: Three area students completed the Professional Development Program offered by the College of Business and Economics at UW-Whitewater.
The program involves a series of co-curricular activities that build communication, critical thinking, teamwork, leadership, digital technology, cultural fluency and career management skills.
The area students are Anna Cernohous of River Falls, Emily Hayden of Eau Claire and Emily Mahr of Boyd.
Cernohous and Hayden are majoring in marketing while Mahr is majoring in business.
The program is designed to help students graduate with the career readiness competencies that employers value.
From staff reports