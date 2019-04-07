AWARENESS: April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Family Support Center is spreading awareness about sexual abuse to Chippewa and Eau Claire counties.
Several activities are planned.
On Monday, the Family Support Center is partnering with the UW-Eau Claire Gender & Sexuality Resource Center to present a free campus screening of Boy Erased at 7 p.m. at the Woodland Theater in Davies Center.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 15 and 16, find UW-Eau Claire women's, gender and sexuality studies program students, in partnership with the Family Support Center, in Davies Center.
On April 23 at 7:30 p.m., Sexual Assault Awareness Month Takeover will be featured in an Open Mic event at The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. All ages are welcome.
On April 25, Denim Day will be celebrated in Chippewa Falls. For more information, visit denimdayinfo.org.
• • •
FREE SCREENINGS: In 2019, it is estimated that there will be more than 550,000 new cases of oral, head and neck cancer diagnosed worldwide, and unfortunately, many individuals will not be aware of their cancer until it has reached an advanced stage. Oral, head and neck cancer is now ranked in the top six cancers worldwide.
The Head and Neck Cancer Alliance, along with more than 300 national and international screening sites, is urging individuals to get screened for oral, head and neck cancer during the 21st annual Oral, Head & Neck Cancer Awareness Week, held Sunday, April 7 to Sunday, April 14.
DeFatta ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery, 1490 Rivers Edge Trail, Altoona, will offer free oral, head and neck cancer screenings from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
“DeFatta ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery urges our community members to participate in our free head and neck screening," said Dr. Rima DeFatta in a news release. "Individuals will receive a thorough exam and learn more of the symptoms of head and neck cancers, which include a lump or a sore that does not heal, a sore throat that does not go away, difficulty in swallowing and a change or hoarseness in the voice. These symptoms may also be caused by other, less serious conditions. However, it’s important to get screened right away.
“For our community members who are tobacco users or who have a higher risk of contracting human papillomavirus (HPV) due to having multiple oral sex partners, we strongly urge each individual to get screened as both are high risk factors for oral, head and neck cancers.”
For more information, please call DeFatta ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery at 715-828-2368 and visit www.headandneck.org.
• • •
FREE SMOKE ALARMS: The local chapter of the American Red Cross and its partners will install free smoke alarms and teach home fire escape plans to residents in Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties on Saturday, April 13, as part of a nationwide home fire safety campaign.
The Northwest Wisconsin Chapter of the Red Cross will fan out across the three counties with partner companies and fire departments to connect with residents who have made appointments on the Red Cross' home fire safety day of action.
Residents in the three counties can still make appointments for free smoke alarms or join the day of home fire safety on April 13 in the following ways:
• To make an appointment for free smoke alarms installed in your home and work with trained volunteers on a home fire escape plan, enter your information at GetASmokeAlarm.org or call 608-406-7356.
• You can also join a volunteer installation team by calling the above number before Thursday.
• • •
HORSE JUDGING CLINIC: UW-River Falls is offering a Horse Judging Youth Clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Campus Farm, 1475 S. Wasson Lane, River Falls.
The clinic is intended for 4-H and FFA youth interested in learning or improving their horse judging skills.
FFA advisers, 4-H leaders and coaches are also encouraged to attend.
The clinic instructor is Casie Bass, assistant professor of animal science and coach of the UW-River Falls horse judging team.
She was also the recipient of the 2018 UW-River Falls Distinguished Teacher Award.
Meals and refreshment breaks, as well as a t-shirt and judging binder, are included in the registration fee.
The deadline for registration is Friday, April 12.
For more details and to register, visit uwrf.edu/ANFS/EquineClinics.cfm.
For more information, contact Bass at casie.bass@uwrf.edu.
• • •
GOLDEN RULE STUDENTS: Chippewa Falls High School student Alyssa Potts and McDonell High School student Marilyn Newton were recently honored as “Golden Rule Students” by the Chippewa Falls Kiwanis Club.
In honor of their recognition, the club donated $50 to the charities of the students' choice.
Potts, daughter of Lori and Mark Potts, and Newton, daughter of Jeff and Lynn Newton, both selected Fierce Freedom as their charity.
Throughout the school year, the Kiwanis Club chooses seniors from the two Chippewa Falls high schools, nominated by the respective schools’ teachers, using specific criteria including, among others:
• Respect for all nationalities, race, ages and gender.
• Would be willing to stand up for the rights of others.
• Active in doing community service.
• Being goal-oriented.
• Taking responsibility for one’s own actions.
The Chippewa Falls Kiwanis Club meets at noon Wednesdays at Avalon Hotel & Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls.
For more information about the club, visit www.chippewafallskiwanis.org.
• • •
FUNDRAISER: Sarah Potter of Hudson and Hilde Everson of Blair were among the students who participated in the University of Iowa's 25th annual UI Dance Marathon.
The event raised almost $3 million for the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital.
The money will support pediatric oncology patients and their families at the hospital and advance cancer research.
In addition to raising money, the event celebrates the lives of survivors and recognizes those lost.
The event has raised almost $28 million since its inception in 1995.
• • •
ROTARY MEMBERS: The Rotary Club of Menomonie recently inducted five new members.
They are Dustyn Dubuque, Jane Mahoney, Luke Wagner, Wade Lambrigtsen and Karen Hatfield.
The new members were presented with a certificate and Rotary pin.
The club meets at 11:45 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. Wednesdays at Olde Towne in Menomonie.
• • •
ELECTED: Nathan Erickson of Bay City, who is studying marketing and general management at UW-Whitewater, was elected president of Alpha Sigma Phi at the university for 2019.
Students elected to lead a Greek organization get experience in navigating policies, motivating others, financial management and event coordination.