IMPEACHMENT HISTORY: The history of presidential impeachment in the U.S. will be the subject of a panel discussion featuring faculty from the social sciences department at UW-Stout.
The free event, “Check Your Politics at the Door: Impeachment from the Perspective of History,” will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts in Menomonie.
Chris Freeman, assistant professor, will be the host and provide opening comments on the importance of history to the framing of the Constitution.
Le-Trice Donaldson, assistant professor, Chris Marshall, senior lecturer, and David Seim, associate professor, will examine the articles of impeachment regarding their origin, historical use and contemporary context.
Each speaker will present for 15 minutes. A question-and-answer session will follow.
Event sponsors include Stout Students Unite and the university’s Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovation.
The event could be the first in a proposed series called Crises in American Democracy, with the hope of holding one each semester.
A reception with refreshments and snacks will be held after the event.
• • •
GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Historical/Genealogical building at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls.
The speaker will be Bill Hopkins, who is a Mayflower descendant on both sides of his family.
Hopkins has visited Plymouth several times and will share information about the celebration events surrounding the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower arriving in Plymouth in 1620.
The meeting is open to the public.
• • •
GOLDEN RULE STUDENTS: Chippewa Falls High School student Marnie Barth and McDonell High School student Mark Buchmann were recently honored as “Golden Rule Students” by the Chippewa Falls Kiwanis Club.
In honor of their recognition, the Kiwanis Club donated $50 to the charities of the students’ choice.
Barth, daughter of Scott and Jill Barth, selected the Chippewa County Humane Association.
Buchmann, son of Mike and Wendy Buchmann, selected Saint Francesca Resource Center.
Throughout the school year, the Kiwanis Club chooses seniors from the two Chippewa Falls high schools, nominated by each school’s teachers, using specific criteria including:
• Respect for all nationalities, race, ages and gender.
• Would be willing to stand up for the rights of others.
• Active in doing community service.
• Being goal oriented.
• Taking responsibility for one’s own actions.
The club meets at noon Wednesdays at the Avalon Hotel & Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls.
For more information about the Chippewa Falls Kiwanis Club, visit chippewafallskiwanis.org.
