FARMING, FOOD AND FUN: Fans of Wisconsin Public Television’s “Around the Farm Table” will have the opportunity to meet with the show’s host, Inga Witscher, during Thursday’s session of UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” series.
A fourth-generation farmer who owns and operates a small organic dairy farm near Osseo, Witscher will present “Farming, Food and Fun” from noon to 1 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus.
Witscher will make a smorgastarta, a Scandinavian-style sandwich cake, and discuss the importance of local food.
For more information about “Thursdays at the U,” call 715-788-6216.
• • •
GOLF FUNDRAISER: The second annual Tees Fore Tuition golf outing will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Tanglewood Greens golf course in Menomonie.
The event raises money for scholarships for students at UW-Stout.
Registration is open with several price options.
After a shotgun start, the nine-hole event will be followed by awards and a dinner.
Students in the College of Education, Hospitality, Health and Human Sciences will benefit via the annual Potential for Excellence awards.
Over the past year, 16 students each received $1,000 scholarships.
For more information, call the Stout University Foundation at 715-232-1151.
• • •
UW-STOUT PROFESSORSHIPS: Four professorships have been awarded to faculty members at UW-Stout to help them improve their areas of teaching expertise.
• Masako Onodera, an associate professor in the School of Art and Design, got the Reinhold and Borghild Eng Dahlgren Professorship for 2019-20 and will receive $8,500.
Onodera plans to travel to research the intersections of tradition and innovation; permanence and impermanence; and eastern and western culture.
• Pranabendu Mitra, an assistant professor in the food and nutrition department, got the Mabelle Ranney Price Professorship for 2019-20 and will receive $2,000.
Mitra will do research on extrusion of food processing and new food product development utilizing food industrial byproducts.
• Devin Berg, an associate professor in engineering and technology, got the G.A. Taft Manufacturing Engineering Professorship for 2019-22 and will receive $27,000.
Berg will travel to Peru to do research on open engineering design that focuses on mechatronics and automation applications.
• Kristina Gorbatenko-Roth, a professor in the psychology department, got the Andrew G. Schneider Professorship for 2019-21 and will receive $24,000.
Gorbatenko-Roth plans to research psychosocial issues within dermatology.
The professorships, for which professors must apply, allow faculty to pursue professional development in scholarly or academic areas aligning with the mission of the university.
Use of the stipends must meet state guidelines.
Award recommendations are made by the Named Professorship Committee and approved by Chancellor Bob Meyer.
Funding for the professorships is through Stout University Foundation and has been approved by the UW System.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Sixteen UW-Stout students were awarded College of Educational, Hospitality, Health and Human Sciences Potential for Excellence Scholarships for the 2019-20 school year.
Each of the students were awarded $1,000 toward their fall tuition.
Ten undergraduate and six graduate students received the scholarships.
The area undergraduate students who received the scholarships are Peyton Hellmann, a junior human development and family studies major from Boyceville, and William Dixson, a freshman rehabilitation services major from Menomonie.
The area graduate students who received the scholarships are Geraldine Krause, a clinical mental health counseling major from Elk Mound, and Greer Gust, a clinical mental health counseling major from Glenwood City.
