INTELLECTUAL FREEDOM: Charles Brownstein believes the value of free speech in the U.S. is being questioned, in part because of a polarized social climate.
The chairman of the National Banned Books Week Coalition and immediate past president of the Freedom to Read Foundation will discuss his views from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at UW-Stout.
The event, free and open to the public, will be held on second floor north of the Robert S. Swenson Library and Learning Center.
Parking in many UW-Stout lots is free after 4 p.m.
National Banned Books Week is Sept. 22-28, celebrating the freedom to read. This year’s theme is Censorship Leaves Us in the Dark.
Brownstein will present, “The Power to Inspire: Comics, Community and the Future of Intellectual Freedom.”
Brownstein is also executive director of the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund, a nonprofit organization providing first amendment legal aid, advocacy and education.
The event will include responses from Lopa Basu, a professor in the English and philosophy department, and Cory Mitchell, university collection development librarian.
• • •
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Library will hold a book sale on the lower level of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., Friday through Sunday, Oct. 4-6.
The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Choose from a wide variety of nonfiction, children’s, adult fiction, and young adult books, as well as audiobooks, music CDs and DVDs.
Adult paperbacks start at $1, and hardcovers start at $2. Children’s and young adult paperbacks start at 25 cents and hardcovers start at 50 cents.
A bag sale on Saturday and Sunday will feature discount pricing. Bags will be provided at the sale.
For more information, call 715-839-5004 or send an email to librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Six area students who plan to further their education in health care related fields have received $1,000 scholarships from the Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Scholarships were awarded to Mikayla Runge, a Chippewa Falls High School graduate; Dayne Kiecker, a Bloomer High School graduate; Megan Bauer, a colleague who’s going back to school; Ruth Konzen, an Eau Claire Memorial High School graduate; Serena Jacob, a non-traditional student attending UW-River Falls; and Grace Post, a Bloomer High School graduate.
Proceeds from the Partners group’s annual steak fry and from new and used book sales are used to fund these scholarships.
• • •
FELLOWSHIP: Elaine Smith of Hudson has been awarded a fellowship worth $8,500 by The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Smith is one of 58 recipients nationwide to receive a Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship.
Smith received a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Mississippi. She will pursue a doctor of medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University.
The selection process for a fellowship is based on the applicant’s evidence of graduate potential, undergraduate academic achievement, service and leadership experience, letters of recommendation, personal statement of educational perspective and career goals, and acceptance in an approved graduate or professional program.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: Morgan Andersen, daughter of Dan and Janice Andersen, was among 258 students from the U.S. and Canada chosen to receive an academic scholarship from the Fred and Mary Koch Foundation for the 2019-20 school year.
Andersen will attend UW-Eau Claire.
Andersen is the daughter of an employee of Phillips Medisize.
Scholarships are awarded annually to applicants demonstrating a strong academic record, leadership and extracurricular and community involvement.
Recipients are selected by an independent panel of judges with expertise in the field of education.
