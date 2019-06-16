SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., will hold two classes in June:
• Retirement: Maximizing Social Security Benefits, 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25: Social Security is more than half of most retired household income. Understand your options and secure the highest income for you and your spouse. Learn the best age to file, how work and other resources affect benefits, options if divorced and more. Class is free.
• How to Prevent, Detect and Treat Dehydration, 9 a.m. Thursday, June 27: As temperatures rise, the risk of heat exhaustion, heat stroke and dehydration also rise among adults age 65 and older. Learn more about prevention, detection and treatment of dehydration. Also learn about bigger problems that can occur if hydration is not made a priority, such as low blood pressure and urinary tract infections. Class is free.
For more information call the center at 715-839-4909.
• • •
FREEDOM DAY: Freedom Celebration Day, a free family-friendly event that features a World War II D-Day Living History display, large raffle, homeless veteran collection drive, food, music and fireworks, will be Saturday, June 29, at the Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville.
The Living History camp and presenters will welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More than 70 raffle baskets and additional silent auction items will be available. The raffle begins at 10 a.m. and winning tickets will be drawn and announced at 6:30 p.m.
The Highground is seeking to fill an enclosed trailer that day with donated items for homeless veterans. Acceptable items include packages of new socks and underwear, small personal toiletries, sleeping bags and disposable hand warmers.
A food tent will be available from 4 to 9 p.m. Chili and hot dogs will be served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Live music begins at 5 p.m. and fireworks will be at dusk.
For more information visit thehighground.us or call 715-743-4224.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: Daikon Iverson of Eau Claire received a $1,000 scholarship from the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs.
Iverson is the son of Eric Iverson and Kayna Iverson and a member of the Pleasant Valley Rough Riders.
Iverson is a Memorial High School graduate and plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering at UW-Madison.
From staff reports