DOVE BAZAAR: Dove Healthcare West, 1405 Truax Blvd., is holding its Annual Bazaar & Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in its Community Room.
The sale features quilted items, mittens, candles, greeting cards, essential oils, resident crafts and other items.
For questions or information, call Kris Metcalf at 715-930-6044.
• • •
SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is holding three classes in August:
• Aging with Essential Oils, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday: A guide to essential oils to those in their golden years. Class will discuss pain, weight management, digestive support and sleep. Class is free.
• Road to Medicare, 10 a.m. Wednesday: Retiring from work before you are eligible for Medicare? This presentation will go over all the coverage options available from COBRA to major medical plans that will fit your needs until you reach Medicare eligibility at age 65. Class is free.
• Monarchs and Milkweed 101, 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29: Discover how easy it is to raise Monarch butterflies with simple, inexpensive supplies and milkweed leaves. Be prepared for fun in this informative and energetic presentation. Class is free.
For more information, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
• • •
PRIME TIMES: The city of Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry’s 2019-20 Fall/Winter Prime Times catalog is now available and can be viewed online at eauclairewi.gov/primetimes.
Registration for fall and winter programs begins Sept. 4 online only.
Walk in, mail and fax registrations will be accepted on Sept. 5.
Activities are also viewable at eauclairemaxgalaxy.net.
For questions, call the Parks and Recreation office at 715-839-5032.
