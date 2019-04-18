EASTER EGG HUNT: An Easter egg hunt for children from preschool age to the fifth grade will be at 5 p.m. today at Hillview Senior Living, 200 Memorial Drive, Mondovi.
Refreshments and entertainment will be provided free of charge.
The Easter egg hunt is an annual outreach effort on behalf of the Auxiliary volunteers who live at American Lutheran Communities-Mondovi.
• • •
THURSDAYS AT THE U: Jane Shoup will present “Homo sapiens: Hitchhiking toward sapience” today for UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” lecture and performance series.
The event will be from noon to 1 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus, 1800 College Drive.
Shoup contends that humans have succumbed to expectations of inevitable, never-ending progress. But she said it is a tragic delusion to assume that growth on a finite planet can continue inevitably.
Shoup is a professor emerita of biological sciences at Purdue University Calumet in Hammond, Ind., where she taught for 33 years.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Rochester and a doctorate in zoology from the University of Chicago.
• • •
HALE DANCE: The Hale Fire Department & First Responders Dance will be Saturday at the Hale Fire Station in Pleasantville.
Charcoal chicken and hot dogs will be served from 4 p.m. until they are gone. Pie and ice cream will be served by the Pleasantville Women’s Club. Carry outs are available.
The dance will feature the Friends Polka Band from 4 to 8 p.m. and SAGE from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Cash prizes will be awarded. You need not be present to win.
Donation for the event is $5.
• • •
SPRING CARNIVAL: The United Way of Dunn County, through a partnership with the Menomonie school district, is holding its annual Spring Carnival from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Menomonie High School, 1715 Fifth St. West.
The United Way Spring Carnival is a free event where people can learn about programs and resources available for all ages.
People are invited to visit program partner resource tables, have a free meal, join in on games and activities, and try to win a door prize.
For more information, call 715-235-3800 or send an email to ademuth@uwaydunn.org.
• • •
CVTC OPEN HOUSE: Chippewa Valley Technical College’s West Campus Open House will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at CVTC’s Energy and Emergency Service Education centers just off Highway 312 in Eau Claire.
At the Emergency Service Education Center, visitors will be able to examine a crime scene, sit behind the wheel of a fire truck, engage in an emergency response demonstration, meet a police K-9 unit, and tour the Eau Claire Fire Department Station No. 9.
A live fire demonstration will take place inside the nearby Fire Safety Center.
At the Energy Education Center, visitors can don the appropriate safety gear and climb a utility pole, hold baby animals and learn about CVTC’s beekeeping class.
CVTC’s Horticulture Club will kick off its annual plant sale and give away free tree seedlings to mark its Arbor Day observance and to celebrate CVTC having earned Tree Campus USA recognition from the Arbor Day Foundation.
Visitors will be able to meet with a college specialist to receive assistance with career exploration and applying for admission to any of CVTC’s 95-plus programs.
Those who apply for admission at the event will have their $30 application fee waived.
The event is free and open to the public.
Pre-registration is not necessary, but those who pre-register at CVTC.edu/West19 will have a chance to win CVTC gear and an Amazon gift card.
• • •
CONTAINER GARDENING: Master Gardeners Jeannie Chromey and Kathy Turner will offer a free hands-on container gardening class from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Augusta Memorial Public Library.
Pre-registration is not necessary but bring a favorite pot no more than 12 inches in diameter.
Seedlings and soil will be provided.
For more information, call 715-286-2070, send an email to aulib@augustalibrary.org or visit the library at 113 N. Stone St., Augusta.
• • •
FUNDRAISER: The annual all-you-can-eat eggs, pancakes and sausage breakfast and raffle to benefit the Tilden Volunteer Fire Department will be from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 28, at the Tilden Town Hall & Fire Department, 10790 100th Ave., Chippewa Falls.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children ages 5 to 12. Children under age 5 are admitted free.
The event is sponsored by the Tilden Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Proceeds will help purchase equipment.
• • •
BOOK SALE: The Spring Book Sale, sponsored by the Eau Claire School Library Friends, will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 2, and Friday, May 3, at the Eau Claire Area School District Office, 500 Main St.
Hardcover and paperback books for children, teens and adults will be for sale, as well as textbooks, professional resources and educational materials.
Elementary paperbacks will be 10 for $1.
Fill a bag with books for $1 on the second day of the sale.
From staff reports