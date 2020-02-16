DATING TEEN PREP: “Dating in the Digital World-Prepping for your Dating Teen,” will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St.
This workshop is designed for parents or adults who care about youth and are interested in learning more about how best to guide young people in navigating new relationships with the ultimate goal of preventing dating violence from ever happening.
The workshop is free and no registration is required.
• • •
YOGA CLASS: The Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., has extended its Intro to Yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays from now through March 26.
In this class, learn the basics with step-by-step instruction with modifications to fit all.
The class, which is free, is being funded with a grant from Mayo Clinic Health System.
To register, send an email to infoservice@mycfpl.org or call 715-723-1146.
• • •
CENSUS DISCUSSION: What’s up with the census? Will you need to provide information online or will someone show up at your door? What are the local, state and national implications of this count?
Rachael Manning, a Wisconsin partnership specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau’s Chicago Region Census Center, will help answer those questions and others during her presentation, “Census 2020: Why Being Counted Counts,” for the next UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” event.
The talk will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus.
Manning works in Eau Claire, and Barron County is part of her assigned territory. She has plans underway, in coordination with officials from Barron County, for the formation of a Barron County Complete Count Committee.
Attendees are welcome to bring their lunch.
The series is free and open to the public.
For more information about “Thursdays at the U,” contact Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu or 715-788-6216.
• • •
BOOK DRIVE: The Eau Claire YMCA, 700 Graham Ave., is celebrating Read Across America Day with a book drive this month.
The YMCA is accepting donations of new and gently-used children’s books for ages birth to teen.
Donated books can be left at donation bins near the Welcome Desk and Service Desk.
The books will be distributed free of charge to anyone from 4 to 7 p.m. March 2 at the YMCA.
For more information, send an email to Jen Zwicky at jzwicky@ymca-cv.org.
• • •
SAVVY SENIORS: As part of The Classic’s ongoing Savvy Seniors Series program, Connie Kees from Consult an Organizer will present “Organizing for Life’s Transitions” from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.
Kees will share tips and advice on how you can coordinate the complete emptying of your home in a timely manner and how to make your move less daunting.
Savvy Seniors Series is a free monthly information session that is open to the public and is held at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens, a senior living community at 2455 Sawgrass Place in Altoona.
Each session features a different speaker with a message focused on enhancing the quality of life for seniors.
Light refreshments will be available along with door prize drawings.
Registration is required by March 3 by calling 715-839-0200.
• • •
HEALTH SCHOLARSHIPS: Established in 2019 to recognize and encourage high school seniors pursuing a career in a health care-related field at an accredited technical college or four-year university, the Dove Healthcare Community Foundation is awarding a scholarship at seven area schools.
High schools include Barron, Bloomer, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire North and Memorial, Osseo-Fairchild and Rice Lake.
Applicants must include an essay about why they are choosing a career in health care, educational and career goals, influential persons or events, opportunities they had to work or observe their chosen career field, and how the scholarship would affect their future education.
Application deadline is April 1.
To learn more about the foundation or to download the application, visit dovehealthcarefoundation.org, send an email to info@dovehealthcare.com or call 715-552-0460.
From staff reports