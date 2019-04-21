ACT COURSE: The UW-River Falls Continuing Education office has opened registration for the annual ACT Summer Institute, an intensive ACT test preparation course held on campus for high school students looking to prepare for the ACT test and increase their scores.
Live online ACT prep classes are also available.
The institute will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8-11.
Students will spend four days in the classroom with an expert instructor who specializes in ACT test prep.
Lessons include test-taking strategies, question formats, and the ACT components for math, English, reading comprehension and science reasoning.
Participants are also given access to an online portal that contains pre-recorded sessions, quizzes, discussion forums and online office hours.
The course fee of $449 includes 20 hours of instruction, the official ACT text, workbook and access to the online learning portal.
A $50 discount is available for early registration.
Participation is limited to 30 students and advance registration is required.
Find details online at choose.uwrf.edu/act-onsite or by sending an email to angela.whitaker@uwrf.edu.
• • •
COLT SALE: Forty-five high quality 2-year-old horses and ten aged lesson horses will be offered for sale at the 43rd Annual UW-River Falls Colt Sale on Saturday, May 4, at the UW-River Falls Campus Farm, 1475 S. Wasson Lane, River Falls.
The young horses have been trained by UW-River Falls students enrolled in the Principles of Training Horses class under the direction of Nathan O'Connor The lesson horses have been used in riding classes taught at UW-River Falls.
The sale preview will start at 11 a.m. in the Brainard-Kasten Colt Barn Arena with student trainers riding their horses for potential buyers.
Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. and the student trainers will be available over lunch to answer questions about the horses they trained.
The sale will begin at 2 p.m. Buyers are welcome to bid by phone but they must be pre-registered.
The pre-registration form can be found on the UW-River Falls Colt Sale website at uwrfcoltsale.com under the sale tab.
The website also features photos, full performance pedigrees and a description of riding qualities of each horse.
For more information, send an email to nathan.h.oconnor@uwrf.edu or call 715-425-4466.
• • •
LOOKING FOR SINGERS: The Dunn County Barbershoppers invite all male singers to join the "Summer Church Chorus" in singing spiritual and gospel music in four-part harmony at Chippewa Valley churches on June 9, July 14 and Aug. 11.
The first of five rehearsals begins at 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 7 at Colfax Lutheran Church, 600 Balsam St., Colfax.
For more information, call 715-944-9080 or send an email to Pat Mulheron at pmulheron@nelson-tel.net.