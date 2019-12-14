GOLDEN RULE STUDENTS: Chippewa Falls High School student Marah Dunham and McDonell High School student Andrew Herron were recently honored as “Golden Rule Students” by the Chippewa Falls Kiwanis Club.
In honor of their recognition, the club donated $50 to the charities of the students’ choice.
Dunham, daughter of Alan and Emily Dunham, selected Bible Diggers.
Herron, son of James and Diane Herron, selected Apple Pregnancy Care Center.
Throughout the school year, the Kiwanis Club chooses seniors from the two Chippewa Falls high schools, nominated by the respective schools’ teachers, using specific criteria including:
• Respect for all nationalities, race, ages and gender.
• Would be willing to stand up for the rights of others.
• Active in doing community service.
• Being goal oriented.
• Taking responsibility for one’s own actions.
The Chippewa Falls chapter meets noon Wednesdays at Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls.
For more information about the Chippewa Falls Kiwanis Club, visit chippewafallskiwanis.org.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: In recognition of her commitment to serving others, Brittany Dennke of Eau Claire, a member of National Mutual Benefit, has been awarded its National Volunteer Service Scholarship.
This scholarship honors volunteer action in a member student’s community or school as living out NMB’s motto of “people helping people in time of need.”
Dennke started volunteering at age 14 and will be attending UW-Stout to major in business administration.
National Mutual Benefit has awarded more than $500,000 in national scholarships.
Established in 1902, National Mutual Benefit, a not-for-profit fraternal benefit society based in Madison, serves more than 33,000 members and their families. Members have the opportunity to purchase life insurance and annuities.
• • •
PLANT RESEARCH: Twenty UW-River Falls students and three professors from the plant and earth science department attended the 2019 Students of Agronomy, Soils and Environmental Sciences National Conference in San Antonio, Texas.
In addition to engaging in professional development and educational activities, UW-River Falls students took top placements in several of the undergraduate research contests.
In the oral contest, Molly McIlquham of Chippewa Falls placed second with her presentation, “Evaluating Management Practices on Winter Kill of Alfalfa.”
For the visual presentation contest in which students submit a PowerPoint video presentation with recorded narration, Mitchell Hockbein of Hudson earned second place for his presentation, “Environmental Effect on Leaf Morphology and Adjuvant Performance.”
In his research, Hockbein worked with Winfield United at its facility in River Falls to examine the leaf structure of plants grown in the greenhouse and those in the field to see if they are similar enough that testing done on greenhouse plants versus field trials would have little or no margin of error.
From staff reports