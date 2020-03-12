GENEALOGY: The Genealogical Research Society of Eau Claire will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park.
A short business meeting will be followed with a program by Eric Killen, veterans services director for the Eau Claire Veterans Affairs Office, “Researching Military Veterans.”
The meeting is open to the public.
Genealogy help is available from 9 to 10 a.m. in the museum library.
Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 715-874-6678 or visit grsec.org.
SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is holding five classes in March:
• KenKen, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, or Thursday, March 19: KenKen is a math-based, logic puzzle similar to Sudoku. While Sudoku typically uses letters to fill in grids, rows and columns, KenKen uses numbers to complete the rows and columns. This beginner class will provide pencils, erasers and a booklet of puzzles to solve during class and take home. Class fee is $1 for members and $1.50 for nonmembers.
• Essential Oils for Stress Relief, 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18: Class discusses lifestyle options and natural remedies. Class is free.
• Road to Medicare, 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18: Retiring from work before you are eligible for Medicare? This presentation will go over all the coverage options available from COBRA to major medical plans that will fit your needs until you reach Medicare eligibility at age 65. Class is free.
• Eau Claire County Humane Association, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26: Learn what the Humane Association does and how you can help. Class is free.
• Emperor Solitaire, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24: There are over 100 different versions of Solitaire. The most common is Klondike. Learn Emperor Solitaire, gain new skills and be ready to teach others. This beginner class will provide deck cards and a take home handout with basic instructions. Class fee is $1 for members and $1.50 for nonmembers.
For more information, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
From staff reports