SCHOLARSHIPS: Security Financial Bank has awarded $500 scholarships for nine area high school graduates:
• Aspyn Arendt, a graduate of Bloomer High School, will major in business administration at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
• Nicholas Barka, a graduate of Eau Claire Memorial High School, will major in sport management at Minnesota State University-Mankato.
• McKenzie Brion, a graduate of Durand High School, will major in business administration at Winona State University.
• Julia Hayden, a graduate of Durand High School, will major in accounting at UW-Eau Claire.
• Mikayla LeBakken, a graduate of Bloomer High School, will major in elementary education at UW-Eau Claire.
• Jonathan Nelson, a graduate of Flambeau High School, will study agribusiness at UW-River Falls.
• Jacob Miller, a graduate of River Falls High School, will major in economics and political science at UW-La Crosse.
• Hans Schultz, a graduate of Ladysmith High School, will study business administration at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee.
• Melissa White, a graduate of Altoona High School, plans to study business communications at UW-Eau Claire.
Each year, Security Financial Bank awards scholarships in each of its markets to graduating high school seniors.
Recipients are chosen based on involvement in school, youth organizations and community events with particular preference given to students pursuing a career in finance, accounting or business administration.