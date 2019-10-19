GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Historical/Genealogical building at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls.
Following the business meeting, the presentation will center around maps, understanding how to use them for family tree research.
The meeting is open to the public.
• • •
KOHL SCHOLARSHIPS: Online applications for the 2020 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Excellence Scholarship can be submitted at kohleducation.org.
One hundred students will be chosen to receive $10,000 scholarships from among all applicants throughout the state.
Applicants must be residents of Wisconsin who will graduate from high school in 2020, and plan to continue their education at a college, university or technical school.
Students will be evaluated on academic achievement, leadership, citizenship and school and community activities.
Completed online applications are due Nov. 5 for public high school students and Nov. 26 for religious, independent and homeschooled high school students.
Students should go to kohleducation.org/studentexcellence to learn more and apply.
• • •
QUILT SHOW: The Hudson Heritage Quilters will host the Patchwork Harvest 2019 Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at River Crest Elementary School, 535 Highway F, Hudson.
Admission is $6.
The 2019 raffle quilt at $1 per ticket benefits local food shelves.
The event includes vendors, gift boutique and raffle baskets.
Lunch is available for purchase.
For more information, send an email to hudsonheritagequilters@gmail.com.
• • •
BABY BONANZA: Parents and parents-to-be are invited to attend the return of “Baby Bonanza” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the lower level of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
The event will feature baby story time, hands-on demonstrations led by family-centered local organizations, and presentations on baby brain development and baby sign language.
“We are thrilled to connect participants with practical information and community resources that will support them as they encounter the many joys and challenges of raising a baby,” said Jerissa Koenig, early literacy outreach librarian.
Representatives of local partner organizations will discuss topics such as infant massage, prenatal and postpartum fitness, baby brain development and breastfeeding.
A door prize and light refreshments will be available to attendees.
For more information, call 715-839-5007 or send an email to ysstaff@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
• • •
GAMES AND SONG: Learn Norwegian and have fun during the Games and Song event at the Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St.
The event will run from 10 to 11 a.m. on five Mondays from Nov. 4 to Dec. 2.
The cost is $40 for 2019 members of the Ager Association and $45 for nonmembers.
Use the registration form at agerhouse.org.
From staff reports