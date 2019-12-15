AWARDS: A professor and an administrator from UW-Stout have been named special award recipients by the UW System.
Professor Markie L.C. Twist is one of 13 honorees for the Dr. P.B. Poorman Award for Outstanding Achievement on Behalf of LGBTQ+ people.
Twist teaches in the human development and family studies department and is coordinator of the graduate certificate in sex therapy program.
Glendali Rodriguez, interim provost, is one of 13 recipients of the Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award.
The Poorman award, in its 11th year, is given annually to people who have helped to create a safer and more inclusive climate.
It celebrates the memory and legacy of Paula B. Poorman, a faculty member at UW-Whitewater who dedicated her life to improving the lives of LGBTQ+ people.
Twist has received seven grants and given 17 international, 21 national and 10 invited on-campus presentations since beginning work at UW-Stout in 2013.
Twist has also published 18 journal articles, two book chapters and two journal editorials all in the area of sexual and gender diversity.
This is the 24th anniversary of the Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award, through which 388 faculty, staff, students and residents have been recognized for improving the status and climate for women and people of color and advancing the work of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Rodriguez also won the award in 2008, when she was a faculty member, active in the Minority and Faculty Staff Network and adviser for the student organization Latinos Unidos.
• • •
SUPERIOR CHAPTER: The UW-Eau Claire chapter of an honors organization for college students studying accounting, finance or information systems received recognition as a Superior Chapter.
International organization Beta Alpha Psi bestowed the elevated status to the Zeta Omicron Chapter at UW-Eau Claire for projects led by those local members during the 2018-19 school year.
Those included a fundraiser and book donation for Lakeshore Elementary School, teaching computer coding to middle school Latina students from Arcadia and leading workshops on financial literacy as well as equity, diversity and inclusiveness.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these students. It takes a great deal of planning and fortitude to put on such large events, but they excelled and surpassed all expectations,” said DeeAnne Peterson, adviser to the local chapter and a lecturer at the university.
The local chapter also excelled over the honors organization’s baseline requirements for academics, professionalism and leadership, according to Beta Alpha Psi president Brian McGuire.
Beta Alpha Psi’s Superior Chapter recognition was accompanied by a $500 award to the local chapter.
• • •
INDUCTED: Taylor McDaniel of Glenwood City, a sophomore majoring in nursing, has been inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success at Bemidji State University.
McDaniel is one of 73 students who completed all necessary steps for induction.
The National Society of Leadership and Success is the largest honor society in the U.S. Students are selected for membership based on academic standing and leadership potential.
The society provides a step-by-step program for members to build leadership skills through participation in events on campus or online.
After completing the program, members receive a leadership certificate and are able to list their affiliation on applications and resumes.
Membership of the National Society of Leadership and Success provides students access to an array of benefits including scholarships, exclusive events, employer recruitment and discounts on textbooks, computers and insurance.
From staff reports