OPEN HOUSE: Cardinal Manufacturing is hosting an open house from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Eleva-Strum Central High School, Technical Education Shop, W23597 U.S. 10, Strum.
The event is open to the public, and people are invited to come and get their Cardinal Manufacturing playing cards and dice.
The event also includes free food and drink, including Culver’s frozen custard, a Chinese raffle, silent auction and live demonstrations.
For more information, go to CardinalManufacturing.org or call 715-695-2696, ext. 2036.
• • •
OPEN WOODS: Steve and Lois Raether, 4530 Highway K, Chippewa Falls, are hosting the Chippewa County Open Woods event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, as part of the Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association’s 40th anniversary celebration.
The free event will begin with state Department of Natural Resources disease specialist Todd Lanigan, and the Raethers will start leading walks in the woods at 9:30 a.m. with more to follow.
Those attending will be able to see the pine plantations that the landowners planted and their managed mixed hardwoods and hear how the Raethers enjoy their woods. Children’s activities will be offered.
In addition, the event will include a barbeque lunch.
The Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association is a nonprofit, educational organization established in 1979 for and by Wisconsin’s private woodland owners interested in becoming better stewards of their woodlands.
Learn more about WWOA by visiting wisconsinwoodlands.org.
• • •
CASTLES & KINGDOMS OF THE KNIGHTS TEMPLAR: At 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, museum volunteer Frank LaBreck will discuss “Castles and Kingdoms of the Knights Templar” at Castlerock Museum in Alma.
The lecture will provide an overview of the history of the Military Order of the Poor Knights of the Temple of Solomon that existed from 1119 to 1312. The emphasis will be on the international aspects of the order, their institutions and lasting influences. The legacy of the Templars and organizations that survived the dramatic fall of the order will also be discussed. As part of the program, there will be a special re-enactor display showing reproduction weapons and armor from the era.
Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students. Museum members receive a 50% discount. Seating is limited. Reservations are not required but appreciated.
The museum will open at 1 p.m. for visitors that would like to see the exhibits beforehand. Contact the museum at 608-685-4231 or info@castlerockmuseum.com for more details.
• • •
MONTHLY MEETING: The Dunn County Democrats monthly meeting will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
• • •
FINALIST: Abigale Brunstad of Menomonie, a student at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., is a finalist in the Turner School of Entrepreneurship and Innovation’s Big Idea Competition.
Brunstad’s Big Idea is called Pup Date: A social media-oriented app that allows dog owners to find play friends for their pets.
Up to $20,000 is available in the competition.
The goal of the competition is to foster the innovation and ingenuity of Bradley students and to help them bring their ideas to life.
• • •
AWARD: Kathleen Brown has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for April at UW-Stout.
Brown, of Stillwater, Minn., is an office manager for University Dining Service in the Memorial Student Center. She has worked at the university for six years.
Brown received a certificate of recognition, UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate a university staff member who demonstrates a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 13th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
From staff reports
• • •
GRANTS: The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $9.1 million in grants to organizations in Minnesota, North Dakota and western Wisconsin as part of its most recent grant-making cycle.
The Otto Bremer Trust, based in St. Paul, is a private charitable trust established in 1944 by founder Otto Bremer, a banker and community business leader.
The mission of the Otto Bremer Trust is to invest in people, places and opportunities in the Upper Midwest.
Since its inception, Otto Bremer Trust has invested more than $700 million in organizations throughout the region.
Following is a list of grants awarded to organizations in western Wisconsin:
• American Red Cross-Wisconsin Region, Altoona, $80,000. To support disaster preparedness, response and recovery services in Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Dunn, Eau Claire, La Crosse, Polk and St. Croix counties.
• Amery Area Senior Citizens Inc., Amery, $35,000. For general operations to provide programs and activities to members of the community.
• Bolton Refuge House, Eau Claire, $150,000. For capital support to expand transitional housing and services to individuals and families who have experienced domestic violence or sexual assault.
• Cooperative Educational Service Agency No. 11, Turtle Lake, $13,596. To support the purchase of equipment to provide vision screening to low-income children in west-central Wisconsin.
• Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley Inc., Baldwin, $85,000. For general operations to provide education, resources and support to families in the St. Croix Valley.
• St. Croix Valley Sexual Assault Response Team Inc., River Falls, $60,000. For general operations to provide forensic medical examination services and advocacy to victims of sexual assault in western Wisconsin.
• St. Croix Valley Shared Services Inc., Baldwin, $25,000. To provide in-home mental health and substance abuse services in west-central Wisconsin.
• Village of Somerset, $75,000. For capital support of an expansion and renovation of Somerset Public Library.
• • •
ROTARY MEMBERS: The Rotary Club of Menomonie recently inducted five new members.
They are Dustyn Dubuque, Jane Mahoney, Luke Wagner, Wade Lambrigtsen and Karen Hatfield.
The new members were presented with a certificate and Rotary pin.
The club meets at 11:45 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. Wednesdays at Olde Towne in Menomonie.
• • •
ELECTED: Nathan Erickson of Bay City, who is studying marketing and general management at UW-Whitewater, was elected president of Alpha Sigma Phi at the university for 2019.
Students elected to lead a Greek organization get experience in navigating policies, motivating others, financial management and event coordination.
• • •
HERO AWARD: Bob Ayres, president of River City Transport in Eau Claire, will receive the 2019 JA Hero Award from Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, Northwest Wisconsin.
Ayres’ work as an entrepreneur and leadership in his local philanthropic efforts help keep Junior Achievement prospering throughout northwest Wisconsin.
Ayres will receive the award at the JA Hero’s Gala from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 14 at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.
For more information about partnerships or to attend the event, visit bit.ly/HeroGala2019 or call 715-835-5566.
Nine additional Junior Achievement heroes, including businesses, teachers and volunteers, will be recognized at the event.
From staff reports