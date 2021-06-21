WHITEHALL — An arrest Friday has been linked by Trempealeau County authorities to a fatal crash in 2020.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department said Micah Harris, 39, Trempealeau, was charged Friday with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. The crash happened at 4:43 a.m. July 16, 2020 on State Road 35.
Deputies were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash and found a truck and car had collided. The truck’s driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The car’s driver, Monica Knepper, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Initial investigations showed the truck crossed the center line on State Road 35 near Bemis Street. The vehicles struck each other head-on.
In a release announcing the arrest, authorities said Harris “had a detectable amount of restricted controlled substance in his blood that was tested after the crash.”