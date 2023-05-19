Artemis II

The crew of NASA’s Artemis II mission was announced last month. From left: Christina Hammock Koch, Commander Reid Wiseman (seated), Victor Glover, and Jeremy Hansen. Hansen is from the Canadian Space Agency, demonstrating the international nature of the mission. The “Moon to Mars” Artemis mission successfully sent “Artemis I” to orbit the moon with no crew, and Artemis II will orbit the moon with this crew next year.

 Photo by NASA

Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is compiled by one of its members, Lauren Likkel.

It was 1995 when comic movie icon Buzz Lightyear declared his goal of going the distance to the impossible.