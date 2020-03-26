An Augusta man is accused of breaking another man's ankle during a fight.
Kyle A. Brunzlick, 40, 118½ S. Stone St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery.
A warrant was issued for Brunzlick's arrest.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Augusta police officer was sent to a residence on Wood Street in Augusta at 3:50 a.m. on April 2, 2016, in response to a fight.
Brunzlick had gotten into a fight with a man and had since left the residence.
A witness said Brunzlick was asked to leave the residence several times.
Brunzlick then grabbed a man at the residence and pulled him outside.
Brunzlick then slammed the man's head on the ground and punched him in the face.
The man was unable to defend himself.
An x-ray confirmed the man sustained a broken ankle as a result of the attack.
Police were unable to locate Brunzlick.
If convicted, Brunzlick could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.