AUGUSTA — An Augusta man sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl over the weekend, authorities say.
Justen L. Mattison, 43, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child.
A $3,000 cash bail was set for Mattison, which prohibits him from having contact with the girl, unsupervised contact with other children, drinking alcohol or entering taverns.
Mattison returns to court July 26.
According to the criminal complaint:
The girl told Eau Claire County sheriff's deputies that Mattison had sexual intercourse with her Saturday at a town of Bridge Creek residence.
The girl said Mattison forced her to drink a glass of water with a dissolved prescription pill before the assault.
Authorities found Mattison later that day at an Osseo hotel.
Mattison said he drank about 20 beers and has no recollection of what happened with the girl.
If convicted, Mattison could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.