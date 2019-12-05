An Augusta man will spend one year in jail for his fifth drunken driving conviction since 2001.
Daniel L. Solie, 50, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of fifth-offense drunken driving.
Judge John Manydeeds placed Solie on three years of probation, fined him $1,855 and revoked his driver's license for three years.
As conditions of probation, Solie cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to court records, Solie was arrested for drunken driving July 14, 2018, following a traffic stop on Highway N in the town of Ludington. His blood alcohol level was 0.231.
Solie was previously convicted of drunken driving in September 2001, March 2009 and January 2018 in Eau Claire County, and in April 2012 in New Mexico.