MENOMONIE — An Eau Claire woman led a state trooper on a high-speed pursuit while driving under the influence, authorities say.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol:

A state trooper pulled over Sara Stephan, 26, after she was traveling 23 mph over the posted speed limit on Highway 12/29 at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Stephan provided false identification and then fled the traffic stop.

A pursuit followed with speeds reaching 120 mph.

Stephan turned south on 610th Street and crashed after failing to negotiate a curve.

After a brief foot pursuit, Stephan was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital.

Stephan was arrested for second-offense driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, obstructing an officer and fleeing an officer.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.

