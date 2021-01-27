MENOMONIE — An Eau Claire woman led a state trooper on a high-speed pursuit while driving under the influence, authorities say.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol:
A state trooper pulled over Sara Stephan, 26, after she was traveling 23 mph over the posted speed limit on Highway 12/29 at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Stephan provided false identification and then fled the traffic stop.
A pursuit followed with speeds reaching 120 mph.
Stephan turned south on 610th Street and crashed after failing to negotiate a curve.
After a brief foot pursuit, Stephan was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital.
Stephan was arrested for second-offense driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, obstructing an officer and fleeing an officer.
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.