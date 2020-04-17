A town of Seymour man was arrested Friday after authorities say he was involved in a domestic incident and standoff with law enforcement.
According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office:
A domestic disturbance was reported at 1:50 a.m. Friday on 75th Avenue in the town of Seymour.
The disturbance was physical and medical assistance was requested for a female victim with non-life threatening injuries.
Rusty Ray, 30, was identified as the suspect.
Deputies arrived on scene to learn that Ray had gone into a camper with a small child. It was known that firearms were accessible inside the camper.
Deputies attempted to communicate with Ray for several hours and he refused to cooperate.
A SWAT team was activated and the child was safely removed from the camper.
Ray was arrested without further incident and taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.
He was arrested for substantial battery, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and bail jumping.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Eau Claire and Township fire departments.