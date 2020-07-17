A Minneapolis man hit speeds of 130 mph during a high-speed pursuit with a stolen vehicle Friday morning on Interstate 94 in Jackson, Eau Claire and Dunn counties.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol:
A car driven westbound at 5:32 a.m. in Jackson County was clocked at 103 mph by a state trooper.
The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.
A second stop was attempted in Eau Claire County, where the vehicle's speed hit 130 mph.
The vehicle drove in and out of traffic during the pursuit.
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office placed tire deflation devices near Highway E in that county.
The vehicle struck the devices and came to a stop.
The driver, Devante Hatten, was taken into custody.
The car Hatten was driving was reported stolen June 23 in Minneapolis.